Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Ayushmann Khurrana, Aanand L Rai Reunite For Their Next Film 'Action Hero'

This movie marks the actor's first attempt in the action-genre space and third collaboration with Aanand L Rai.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen soon in 'Action Hero' | Instagram

2021-10-09T13:46:44+05:30
Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 1:46 pm

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will soon be seen doing high octane scenes in director Anirudh Iyer's upcoming film 'Action Hero'.

This will be a first for the actor, who is generally known for romantic roles or with socially relevant films.

 
 
 
The movie also marks the third collaboration between Khurrana and filmmaker Ananad L Rai. The latter has produced Ayushmann's previous hit films 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

Commenting on 'Action Hero',  Khurrana said, “I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Aanand sir for the third time and I hope our track record to entertain audiences worldwide with disruptive scripts continues with 'Action Hero'. I’m also very excited to work with Bhushan (Kumar) ji again. Colour Yellow and T-Series are like a second home to me. I absolutely loved the script of 'Action Hero' instantly. It’s zany, it’s fresh, it’s disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for.”

The film's announcement was made with a teaser giving a glimpse into the film. It establishes that Khurrana's character is an action hero in the film but has to eventually become one even off camera.

Speaking about the movie, producer Rai, said, “While this is the first time that we are exploring this genre, it is the third time we will be collaborating with Ayushmann on a film. It’s always a pleasure working with him and I’m quite excited to have the film go on floors.”

The film's co-producer Bhushan Kumar says: "Ayushmann perfectly fits the bill of the eponymous Action Hero in this film. This also marks the fourth collaboration between T-Series and Ayushmann, making this even more special for everyone involved. We can’t wait for it to go on floors and see him live the character.”

