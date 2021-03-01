March 01, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Awaited Release: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Animal' To Hit Floors In Dusshera 2022

Awaited Release: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Animal' To Hit Floors In Dusshera 2022

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, action flick "Animal", stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Parineeti Chopra, Sharddha Kapoor.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Awaited Release: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Animal' To Hit Floors In Dusshera 2022
"Animal" stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles
Twitter
Awaited Release: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Animal' To Hit Floors In Dusshera 2022
outlookindia.com
2021-03-01T12:34:17+05:30

Bollywood's one of the awaited movie "Animal," headlined by dashing Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor is scheduled to be released during the Dusshera festival next year.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, action flick "Animal", stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Parineeti Chopra, Sharddha Kapoor. The movie is sheduled to have a Dusshera 2022 release," T-Series shared on its official Twitter handle.

Animal marks Vanga's second Hindi film, following the 2019 blockbuster "Kabir Singh".

Earlier, the makers announced the film with a interesting trailer, featuring Ranbir's voice, giving a sneak peak into the world of "Animal".

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar.

The dialogues of the film are being penned by writer duo Siddharth and Garima, who previously collaborated on "Kabir Singh".

Ranbir Kapoor also has the untitled Luv Ranjan romantic-comedy scheduled to open theatrically on March 18 next year.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Split From Royal Life 'Unbelievably Tough': Prince Harry

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Ranbir Kapoor Parineeti Chopra Mumbai Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos