Awaited Release: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Animal' To Hit Floors In Dusshera 2022

Bollywood's one of the awaited movie "Animal," headlined by dashing Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor is scheduled to be released during the Dusshera festival next year.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, action flick "Animal", stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Parineeti Chopra, Sharddha Kapoor. The movie is sheduled to have a Dusshera 2022 release," T-Series shared on its official Twitter handle.

Animal marks Vanga's second Hindi film, following the 2019 blockbuster "Kabir Singh".

Earlier, the makers announced the film with a interesting trailer, featuring Ranbir's voice, giving a sneak peak into the world of "Animal".

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar.

The dialogues of the film are being penned by writer duo Siddharth and Garima, who previously collaborated on "Kabir Singh".

Ranbir Kapoor also has the untitled Luv Ranjan romantic-comedy scheduled to open theatrically on March 18 next year.

With PTI Inputs

