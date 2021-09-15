Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Aruna Irani: I Feel I Should Start Work Again, But Fear For Life Keeps Me Away

Veteran Hindi film actress Aruna Irani has been off work ever since the Covid-19 pandemic started. Now that the lockdown rules are getting relaxed, she wants to start work again, but she is still scared for her life.

Aruna Irani | Instagram

2021-09-15T16:24:47+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 4:24 pm

Actress Aruna Irani has been one of the most prolific actresses in Bollywood. From being the leading lady in films to playing character roles to make a huge splash on TV and going on to even produce some of the biggest shows, she has done it all. Nothing could stop her, and she was just going on and on with numerous projects. However, ever since the pandemic started, she has been keeping herself safe at home.

Now with the shooting restrictions having been relaxed, is she planning to go back out there and work again? Talking to TOI, she said, "It will take time for us to bounce back to normal and get back on the sets. Considering my age, I feel this is not the right time to step out and work. Sometimes, I feel like I should start working again but fear for life keeps me away from taking up any new projects. I even get pressured by my family members to stop working and I completely agree with them because they care for me. They feel I have done a lot of work so far and now it's time for me to take a breather, which even I feel is right. But at times, I feel bored sitting at home. There is a lot of work around me but I can't take any projects right now. At least till December this year, I won't be signing any new shows or films."

She took her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine recently, but would still want to wait it out for some more time before heading out to work.

