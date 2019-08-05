Bollywood Celebs Hail Narendra Modi Government's Move To Scrap Article 370 In Jammu And Kashmir

Responding to government's decision on scrapping of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status, string of tweets by several Bollywood celebriries started poring in on Monday.



Actors such as Kangana Ranaut, Dia Mirza, Pooja Bedi, Zaira Wasim, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Suri, director Onir, writer Chetan Bhagat, etc. took to Twitter to share their views.

'Manikarnika' actor Kangana Ranaut on Instagram said, “Scrapping of Article 370 was long due, it is a historic step in the direction of a terrorism-free nation. I have been emphasising on this for the longest time, and I knew if any one could achieve this impossible feat that is Mr. Modi. He is not only a visionary, but he also has the required courage and strength of character to make unthinkable a reality... I congratulate the entire Bharat including JnK on this historic day, we are together looking at a very bright future.”

Actor Pooja Bedi wrote," If we wish 2 C a terror free #Kashmir ,a bustling thriving Kashmir we can buy&invest in, that no longer financially drains the rest of th country, this is clearly a step in that direction. 54% of j&k revenue came from Central Grant’s according to this report. #KashmirIntegrated.”

Veteran Actor Anupam Kher said the Kashmir solution has begun while Sanjay Suri, who recently played an authoritarian political leader in Netflix’s dystopian series Leila and also hails from J&K, wrote, “Stay safe one and all in #JammuKashmir.”

Actor Dia Mirza said, " “My thoughts are with #Kashmir. Praying for peace. #KashmirNeedsAttention.”

Popular writer Chetan Bhagat also expressed shared his happiness on the issue on Twitter.

Article 370 never gave Kashmiris freedom. It only created selfish leaders who created a terror filled society and robbed Kashmiri youth of opportunity. It is finally time for it to go. Anyone objects, tell them loudly: One Country, One System.” He continued, “Anyone using the removal of #Article370 as an excuse to disturb peace and instigate violence is an enemy of the state. Let the country be run peacefully. Do not do anything you will regret.”

The move, as well as the possibility of Jammu and Kashmir being bifurcated into two Union Territories, has been met with criticism by the opposition, and several Kashmiri leaders such as Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have been put under house arrest. Tensions arose in J&K after a security incident.