Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Anita Hassanandani Reveals How Ekta Kapoor Helped Her Battle Depression

Actress Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram and revealed how she fought with depression and how her good friend Ekta Kapoor and hubby Rohit Reddy have always stood by her.

Anita Hassanandani With Hubby Rohit Reddy and Good Friend Ekta Kapoor | instagram.com/anitahassanandani

2021-11-09T09:34:55+05:30
Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 9:34 am

Actress Anita Hassanandani has opened up about her battles in life with depression. She took to social media to say that she struggled with depression throughout her early days in the television industry. She stated that her failures at the outset of her career had an impact on her, and it was none other than producer Ekta Kapoor who helped her get out of it.

Hassanandani wrote, “My caption has never been this long! First time evvaaaa PLEASE READ It doesn’t often happen when you find someone who means everything to you. You feel more appreciated and spirited with them around you. Today, I would like to thank my two guardian angels for always watching over me, Rohit Reddy & Ekta Kapoor. I would like to say something to them, 'Agar tum na hote, to aaj main iss mukaam par bilkul nahi hoti.' Ekta!!! You are a prototype of every strong female character you ever created. You are a true friend and an incredibly strong-willed woman. All these years of friendship have culminated into an indispensable relationship, the one where we could do anything for each other with no questions asked. I remember those days when I was young, hungry for work but clueless about everything. I was bitterly affected by my early failures but then you came into my life. You not only helped me fight depression but also gave me a new start. That's one of the millions of things I have learned from you, to never give up. That's why even on rough days, I feel secure because of you my guardian angel. You are in every sense of the world, my life's Niyati. Calling Ekta a friend is an understatement. She is a part of my family and she is my Niyati (sic).”

 
 
 
Hassanandani posted this on the same day that Ekta Kapoor was awarded the Padma Shri at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Hassanandani also penned a touching letter to husband Rohit Reddy in the same post.

She wrote, “Rohit! My dashing, adorable and loving husband, with the cutest dimple well, and now a super dad too! I have been at my best and worst with him, but Rohit has held my hands through every trial and tribulation. We have shared so many happy moments that have been etched in my heart forever. Rohit has been the invisible support I have leaned on ever since I fell in love with him, and I know I have him by my side, always! Rohit is a special person who has brought untold happiness into my life, just like Niyati. PS: If not for him, Aaravv wouldn’t have those dimples (sic).”

