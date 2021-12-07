Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Andhra Pradesh Floods: Prabhas Donates Rs 1 Crore To CM Relief Fund

Tollywood actor Prabhas came to rescue to the Andhra Pradesh flood crisis by donating Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Tollywood actor Prabhas.

2021-12-08T00:02:14+05:30
Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 12:02 am

On Tuesday, actor Prabhas announced a Rs 1 crore donation to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid flood victims in the state. Heavy rains recently pounded Tirupati and its environs, causing widespread devastation. 

Andhra Pradesh is reeling under some really heavy rains for the second time in a short span of time.

Being moved by the plight of the flood victims, earlier, actors such as Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Ram Charan actively came to the rescue  had contributed a financial aid Rs 25 lakh each to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund 

While making the contribution, Chiranjeevi took to twitter and expressed his heartfelt desire to help the state of Andhra Pradesh and mentioned the contribution amount of 25 lakh. 

The Telugu film industry stepped up to help those in need during the devastating rains in Hyderabad and the coronavirus-induced lockdowns in 2020. While Prabhas contributed Rs 4.5 crore, other celebrities also made significant contributions. 

Prabhas has many projects ahead of himself and some of them include director Radha Krishna Kumar's 'Radhe Shyam' , Om Raut's 'Adipurush', Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'  and 'Spirit' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. 

Prabhas is currently busy promoting the Hindi song titled 'Soch Liya'  from his upcoming  film  'Radhe Shyam'.

