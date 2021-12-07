Andhra Pradesh Floods: Prabhas Donates Rs 1 Crore To CM Relief Fund

On Tuesday, actor Prabhas announced a Rs 1 crore donation to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid flood victims in the state. Heavy rains recently pounded Tirupati and its environs, causing widespread devastation.

Andhra Pradesh is reeling under some really heavy rains for the second time in a short span of time.

Being moved by the plight of the flood victims, earlier, actors such as Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Ram Charan actively came to the rescue had contributed a financial aid Rs 25 lakh each to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

While making the contribution, Chiranjeevi took to twitter and expressed his heartfelt desire to help the state of Andhra Pradesh and mentioned the contribution amount of 25 lakh.

Pained by the wide spread devastation & havoc caused by floods & torrential Rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of Rs.25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM pic.twitter.com/cn0VImFYGJ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 1, 2021

The Telugu film industry stepped up to help those in need during the devastating rains in Hyderabad and the coronavirus-induced lockdowns in 2020. While Prabhas contributed Rs 4.5 crore, other celebrities also made significant contributions.

Prabhas has many projects ahead of himself and some of them include director Radha Krishna Kumar's 'Radhe Shyam' , Om Raut's 'Adipurush', Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' and 'Spirit' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Prabhas is currently busy promoting the Hindi song titled 'Soch Liya' from his upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam'.