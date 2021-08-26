August 26, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Amitabh Bachchan Did 'Chehre' For Free: Anand Pandit

Amitabh Bachchan Did 'Chehre' For Free: Anand Pandit

In an interview the film’s producer, Anand Pandit revealed that to avoid any tax troubles, they decided to give Big B a ‘friendly appearance’.

Outlook Bureau 26 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:37 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Amitabh Bachchan Did 'Chehre' For Free: Anand Pandit
Amitabh Bachchan did not charge a penny for his role in 'Chehre'
Amitabh Bachchan Did 'Chehre' For Free: Anand Pandit
outlookindia.com
2021-08-26T17:37:35+05:30
Also read

Anand Pandit, the producer of the upcoming thriller film ‘Chehre’, has revealed that veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan did not charge a single penny for his role in the film.

In an interview, Pandit said that the actor also paid for his own commute from his own pocket.

“To avoid any trouble while filing the tax books we decided to give the friendly appearance credits to Amit ji. Sir was so professional and committed that he also put his own money to commute,” he said in the interview.

Meanwhile, Bachchan, in another interview had confessed that he was blown away by the script of the film which is directed by Rumy Jafry.

"The story of 'Chehre' has been with Rumyji since quite some time and he used to always tell me that he wanted to narrate it to me, whenever we would meet. When I heard it, I immediately decided that I would be a part of this film. People generally assume that if it's a Rumy Jaffry film it would be a comedy, but that wasn't so! Such a subject or topic was not something that Rumy had chosen before, and now that he has, I am very happy to have been a part of it," he had said in the interview.

The film which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghuvir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty will release in the theatres on August 27.

(With Inputs Frpm Pinkvilla)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Abhishek Bachchan, Meezan Jafri Not Approached For Hindi Remake Of ‘Oh My Kadavule’: Spokesperson

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Bureau Amitabh Bachchan Anand Pandit Rumy Jafry Mumbai Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos