Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Amidst Aryan Khan's Drug Case, Celebrities Wish Gauri Khan On Her Birthday And Stand By The Star Couple

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder, Sussanne Khan and many other celebrities extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to Gaur Khan.

Amidst Aryan Khan's Drug Case, Celebrities Wish Gauri Khan On Her Birthday And Stand By The Star Couple
Gauri Khan turned 51 today (October 8) | Source: Instagram

Trending

Amidst Aryan Khan's Drug Case, Celebrities Wish Gauri Khan On Her Birthday And Stand By The Star Couple
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T11:21:09+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 11:21 am

Several Bollywood celebrities including Farah Khan Kunder and Sussanne Khan took to social media to wish Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan on her birthday, and also extended their support, after their son, Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sussanne Khan posted a then and now collage of her and Gauri Khan.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Farah Khan posted a picture of Gauri and Shah Rukh and wrote a heartwarming note for the star wife.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Earlier their daughter Suhanna Khan had wished Gauri Khan on her birthday. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

The post had attracted several comments, including by many Bollywood superstars, such as Ananya Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Aryan Khan was sento to 14-day judicial custody by the Mumbai court on Thursday, with his bail appearing to be heard by the court, today. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Anshula Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor Gives Me Far Too Much Credit Than I Actually Deserve

Anshula Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor Gives Me Far Too Much Credit Than I Actually Deserve

Samantha Prabhu Thanks Fans For Defending Her Against 'Relentless attacks' After Announcing Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Nostalgia Hits Amitabh Bachchan As He Meets Kirori Mal College-mate

Mrunal Thakur Rocks In J J Valaya’s Collection At FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week

'Bhramam' Movie Review: Old Wine in Old Bottle!

Post Conviction In Sex-Trafficking Case, R Kelly's Channels Permanently Removed From YouTube

George Clooney Rules Out Cameo Appearance As Batman In 'The Flash'.

Mohanlal's 'Lucifer 2' To Go On Floors Next Year: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryvanshi' To Play In 3200 Screens Across India!

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryvanshi' To Play In 3200 Screens Across India!

Lakme Fashion Week AW 2021: Caught Between The New Normal And Old Patterns

Lakme Fashion Week AW 2021: Caught Between The New Normal And Old Patterns

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 4: Fight Between ‘Junglewasis’ And ‘Gharwasis’ Intensifies

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 4: Fight Between ‘Junglewasis’ And ‘Gharwasis’ Intensifies

Despite Rejecting Request For Custody Extension, Aryan Khan To Stay In NCB's Custody Till October 8

Despite Rejecting Request For Custody Extension, Aryan Khan To Stay In NCB's Custody Till October 8

Read More from Outlook

Air Force Day | Yesterday’s Enemy: The High-Flying 'Invisible' Foe

Air Force Day | Yesterday’s Enemy: The High-Flying 'Invisible' Foe

Arijit Ghosh / As India marks Air Force Day on October 8, here's celebrating tales of valour in the face of 'invisible' enemies.

17-Year-Old Aaryan Magan Explains An Options Trading Strategy He Developed

17-Year-Old Aaryan Magan Explains An Options Trading Strategy He Developed

Outlook Web Desk / One financial instrument that piqued his interest was options. This interest led him to develop a strategy, which is a variation of a Short Strangle for NIFTY 50 options contracts.

BREAKING | Govt Confirms Tata Sons Win Air India Bid

BREAKING | Govt Confirms Tata Sons Win Air India Bid

Outlook Business Team / The announcement was made by the secretaries of DIPAM and the ministry of civil aviation.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Outlook Web Desk / A three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also questioned the government over not arresting the accused against whom FIRs have been lodged.

Advertisement