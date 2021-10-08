Amidst Aryan Khan's Drug Case, Celebrities Wish Gauri Khan On Her Birthday And Stand By The Star Couple

Several Bollywood celebrities including Farah Khan Kunder and Sussanne Khan took to social media to wish Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan on her birthday, and also extended their support, after their son, Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sussanne Khan posted a then and now collage of her and Gauri Khan.

Farah Khan posted a picture of Gauri and Shah Rukh and wrote a heartwarming note for the star wife.

Earlier their daughter Suhanna Khan had wished Gauri Khan on her birthday.

The post had attracted several comments, including by many Bollywood superstars, such as Ananya Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan.

Aryan Khan was sento to 14-day judicial custody by the Mumbai court on Thursday, with his bail appearing to be heard by the court, today.