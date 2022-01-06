Ajith's 'Valimai' Release Postponed, 'Until Situation Normalises'

Actor Ajith Kumar's much awaited Tamil action thriller film 'Valimai' was expected to hit theatres on Pongal weekend this year. However, due to the rising cases of Covid 19, the Tamil Nadu government has directed theatres to function at 50 percent capacity. Keeping this in mind, the makers of the film have announced a delay in the film's release.

In an official statement issued by the film's team, the statement read, "Audiences and fans have always been the source of our felicty. Their unconditional support and love during the hard times, instilled vital hopes in us to face the hardships, and succesfully complete our dream project. All that we desired during every single moment was to see them cheerful and happy in the cinema halls. At the same time, the safety and well-being of our audiences has always been on the forefront of all our decisions. Given the steep rise in the covid infections acros the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postopone the release of our film 'Valimai', until the situation normalises."

The statement ended with, "Get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay safe. See you in the theatres very soon."

It seems that the decsion to announce the delay was taken a day earlier. When we contacted producer Boney Kapoor on Thursday, (December 6), he told us, ""You will know the truth to this by tomorrow (December 7) morning."

The film, directed by H Vinoth, is a Pan India film starring Ajith in the role of a cop. The film's trailer was released on December 31, 2021 and received tremendous response from the audience.

'Valimai' was expected to release on January 13 across India. However, two major markets for the film besides Tamil Nadu, are Maharashtra and Delhi, where theatres are shut due to the spike on Covid 19 cases.