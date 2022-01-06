Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Ajith's 'Valimai' Release Postponed, 'Until Situation Normalises'

Several speculations around the film's release have been put to rest by the official statement from the team.

Ajith's 'Valimai' Release Postponed, 'Until Situation Normalises'
'Valimai' starring Ajith Kumar is expected to release on January 13. | Instagram\Ak.Ajith.Fans

Ajith's 'Valimai' Release Postponed, 'Until Situation Normalises'
2022-01-06T18:46:41+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 6:46 pm

Actor Ajith Kumar's much awaited Tamil action thriller film 'Valimai' was expected to hit theatres on Pongal weekend this year. However, due to the rising cases of Covid 19, the Tamil Nadu government has directed theatres to function at 50 percent capacity. Keeping this in mind, the makers of the film have announced a delay in the film's release. 

In an official statement issued by the film's team, the statement read, "Audiences and fans have always been the source of our felicty. Their unconditional support and love during the hard times, instilled vital hopes in us to face the hardships, and succesfully complete our dream project. All that we desired during every single moment was to see them cheerful and happy in the cinema halls. At the same time, the safety and well-being of our audiences has always been on the forefront of all our decisions. Given the steep rise in the covid infections acros the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postopone the release of our film 'Valimai', until the situation normalises."

The statement ended with, "Get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay safe. See you in the theatres very soon."

It seems that the decsion to announce the delay was taken a day earlier. When we contacted producer Boney Kapoor on Thursday, (December 6), he told us, ""You will know the truth to this by tomorrow (December 7) morning."

 The film, directed by H Vinoth, is a Pan India film starring Ajith in the role of a cop. The film's trailer was released on December 31, 2021 and received tremendous response from the audience. 
 
 
 'Valimai' was expected to release on January 13 across India. However, two major markets for the film  besides Tamil Nadu, are Maharashtra and Delhi, where theatres are shut due to the spike on Covid 19 cases.
 
The Tamil Nadu government has put restrictions on Cinema halls with 50 percent occupancy directive, night curfews and complete lockdown on Sundays. This leaves the number of shows for the film very limited. There is a lot of excitement amongst fans as Kumar is coming back to the silver screen after three years. He was last seen in 2019 film 'Nerkonda Paarvi', which was the Tamil remake of 2016 Hindi film 'Pink'.

'Valimai' also stars Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya Gummakonda. The film's music has been given by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

