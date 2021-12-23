Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pens A Sweet Note For Her Parents Post Panama Paper Controversy

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently made headlines in a lawsuit involving the 2016 'Panama Papers' global tax leaks, has made a social media comeback with a touching post celebrating the wedding anniversary of her parents, late Krishnaraj Rai and Vrinda Raj.

The former Miss World took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback snap of her parents with a sweet note calling their love ‘unconditional’. In November, she also posted a photo of her late father remembering him on his birth anniversary.

The Enforcement Directorate questioned Rai-Bachchan in connection with the ‘Panama Papers’ on Monday, December 20. The actress was called by the ED for alleged violations of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 ( FX laws). She appeared in front of the central agency's Delhi office after seeking adjournments on two previous occasions. According to sources, the ED in Delhi questioned Rai Bachchan for almost six hours on Monday.

The ED has served notices on the Bachchan family, requesting them to explain their foreign payments since 2004 under the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS). According to reports, she was also questioned about a big deposit made by her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, to a foreign bank account (LRS).

When the Panama Papers were leaked, the names of some well-known people came to light. Amitabh Bachchan was previously believed to be the director of four shipping businesses incorporated in offshore tax havens. Apart from the Bachchans, Ajay Devgn, a Bollywood star, was also mentioned in the Panama Papers case.

Rai-Bachchan will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi are among the other cast members. AR Rahman will be composing the soundtrack for the film. The actress most recently appeared in the movie ‘Fanney Khan’ in 2018.