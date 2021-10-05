After Aryan Khan’s Custody Extension, Karan Johar Rushes Back To Mumbai; Maheep Kapoor And Others Visit Mannat

Several celebrities from the film industry including Maheep Kapoor, Sabina Khan and Neelam Kothari were clicked by the Mumbai shutterbugs, as they arrived at Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat, in Mumbai on Monday night, following the arrest of SRK’s son, Aryan Khan by the NCB.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra too, were seen rushing away from their airport, after their arrival. Many speculated that Johar and Malhotra, left their work and arrived in Mumbai, soon after the arrest.

On Sunday night, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted arriving at Mannat on Sunday night, following the arrest of SRK's 23-year-old son, Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday following a raid on a cruise party in Mumbai. NCB officials produced him in the court and then he was sent to one-day police remand. On Monday the court extended his custody till October 7 (Thursday).