Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  After Ajay Devgn's Exit, Luv Ranjan Planning A Different Film For Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone

After Ajay Devgn's Exit, Luv Ranjan Planning A Different Film For Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone

Luv Ranjan's romcom that was announced with RK and Ajay in lead has been shelved. Instead, the Sonu Ke Titu director is planning a different love story only with Ranbir and Deepika now.

14 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
After Ajay Devgn's Exit, Luv Ranjan Planning A Different Film For Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone
After Ajay Devgn's Exit, Luv Ranjan Planning A Different Film For Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone
outlookindia.com
2019-10-14T12:35:14+0530

For the longest time, people have been waiting for the Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn starrer that was to be directed by Luv Ranjan. After the announcement that happened amid huge fanfare, the makers were in talks with several bigwigs for the role of the female lead. They had locked the deal with Deepika Padukone too. But now, like we informed you, Ajay Devgn has opted out of the film and that left Luv and the film in limbo.

We now hear that Luv has taken it in his stride and he is planning a completely new project, which will star only Ranbir and Deepika. A source tells us, "Luv is planning another drama with the same cast, after Ajay told him he won't be part of his other film that was announced. Luv already had Ranbir and DP's dates for his film and this would have cost him a chance to get their dream pair again on screen. So he has started scripting another rom com, which like his other films, will be quirky and funny too. He will start the film around February next year, exactly when he was planning to start the other one. Ranbir and DP have okayed the concept and a verbal go ahead is already there."

This reminds us of what happened right after the Salman Khan - SLB fallout last month. Just like Sanjay Leela Bhansali incorporated Alia Bhatt's dates for In-sha-allah for his other film Gangubai that goes on floors in October itself, Luv has also done the same with Ranbir and Deepika. And just like you all, we can't wait to see their chemistry once again on screen.

(Source:Pinkvilla.com)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Ajay Devgan Alia Bhatt Salman Khan Deepika Padukone Ranbir Kapoor India Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : Koffee With Karan Time Machine: Saif Ali Khan Discussing Kareena, Shahid And Sara Revisited
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Arts & Entertainment
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement