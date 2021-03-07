'10 Years Of A Rollercoaster Ride’: Actor Allu Arjun Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary At Taj Mahal

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun celebrated his 10th marriage anniversary with his wife Sneha Reddy at Taj Mahal, Agra.

Taking to Instagram the actor wrote," Happy 10th anniversary to us Cutie. What a wonderful journey in ten years…and many more to come".

The second picture is a throwback to the couple's wedding celebrations in 2011.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

The 'Son Of Satyamurthy' star posted more pictures from his visit to the Taj Mahal. See the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy tied the knot in 2011 in Hyderabad. The couple have a son named Allu Ayaan and a daughter named Allu Arha.

The actor will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Pushpa' set to release this year.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine