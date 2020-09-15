DealsDray Launches DYLECT, An In-House Consumer Electronics Brand

DealsDray made its debut in the television industry by launching DYLECT HD Smart TV 32IPS20S and DYLECT LED TV 32IPS30H. The newly launched TVs will be available on amazon.in and DYLECT.in.



Key Features Of DYLECT HD SMART TV 32IPS20S:

12WX2 speakers, HD IPS display, Dual – Core CPU and Quad – Core GPU. It also supports Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and other apps for sports, gaming, education and lifestyle.



Display: LG IPS Screen Panel

Sound: Full range 12W x 2 magnet speakers.



Entertainment: Connects to Wi-Fi/ LAN. Can browse the internet, watch videos and photo slideshows.

Screen Mirroring: Can project your smartphone screen on your smart TV screen. Screen Mirroring movies or music from your smartphone to your TV is just as easy as pairing a device. Simultaneous screen sharing is a useful aid as it gives you the liberty to share your content with everyone in the room

Price Points

MRP: INR 15,999

Key Features Of DYLECT LED TV 32IPS30H:

Sleek and elegant design with robust picture quality.

Display: LG IPS Screen Panel with 1366 x 768 pixels.



Sound: Audio Output Power - 12 W*2.



Picture Quality: Contains a contrast ratio of1200:1.



Connectivity: Multiple connectivity options including two HDMI ports and two USB ports. The TV can be connected to multiple devices such as gaming consoles, set-top box, and compatible peripherals.

Power Consumption: Comes with a 4-star rating, with a typical power consumption of 45 Watts.

Price Points

MRP: INR 13,999

