August 07, 2020
Corona
Chhattisgarh Govt Launches Schemes For Tendu Leaves, Cow Dung Collectors

The scheme, named after slain Congress leader Mahendra Karma, was inaugurated on the occasion of his birth anniversary from the official residence of CM Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 August 2020
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel buys cow-dung to mark the inauguration of 'Godhan Nyay Yojna'. Under the scheme the government will buy cow-dung from cattle farmers at the rate of Rs 2/- per kilogram.
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-08-07T11:12:33+05:30

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday launched a social security scheme for tendu leaves collectors in the state, which will benefit over 12 lakh families, mostly tribals and forest dwellers engaged in its collection, a statement said.

The scheme, named after slain Congress leader Mahendra Karma, was inaugurated on the occasion of his birth anniversary from the official residence of Baghel in Raipur, the public relations department official said.

Shaheed Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Sangrahak Samajik Suraksha Yojana, introduced in the memory of the leader, will benefit around 12.50 lakh families involved in tendu leaves collection, Baghel said.

Tendu leaves, used for making bidis (leaf-wrapped cigarettes), are collected by forest dwellers and from them it is purchased by the state government.

Under the scheme, to be executed jointly by state's forest department and Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Federation, financial aid of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the nominee or the heir in case of normal death of the head of the family of the registered tendu leaves collectors (if the age of the head of the family is not beyond 50 years), the statement said.

In case of death due to accident, additional financial aid Rs 2 lakh will be provided, whereas in case of permanent disability caused due to the accident, assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be given and Rs 1 lakh in case of partial disability in the mishap, he said.

The amount will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of people concerned within a month of the incident, he said.

On the occasion, the chief minister also released payment of 1.65 crore against cow dung procurement to the beneficiaries under 'Godhan Nyay Yojana', he said.

Under the scheme launched last month, around 82,711 quintals of cow dung had been procured from 46,964 cattle rearers in 4,140 gauthans (dedicated facilities in villages where cattle are housed) across the state between July 20 and August 1, he said.

An amount of 1.65 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of 46,964 beneficiaries, he said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also interacted with members of gauthan committees and women Self Help Groups, cattle ranchers and others on Godhan Nyay Yojna via video conferencing, he said.

Next payment against dung procurement will be done on August 15, he said.

 

 

 

