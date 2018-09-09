The Website
09 September 2018

Kerala: 54-Year Old Nun Found Dead In Well In Kollam

Blood stains were found from inside her room and near the well from where the body was found this morning

Outlook Web Bureau
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
2018-09-09T13:13:36+0530

The body of a 54-year-old nun was found Sunday in a well in the Mount Tabor convent at Pathanapuram in Kollam, police said.

Sister Susan was a teacher at a school attached to the convent, they said.

Blood stains were found from inside her room and near the well from where the body was found this morning, they added.

According to a police official, they received information at around 9 am that the nun's body was found in the well.

Congress leader Bindu Krishna termed the death shocking.

"Blood stains were found inside her room and her hair was also found cut, according to reports," she claimed.

An impartial probe is essential, she said.

PTI

