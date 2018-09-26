Aadhaar Gives Identity To Marginalised Sections Of Society: Top Quotes By SC

﻿
The Supreme Court declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as Constitutionally valid.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 September 2018
The Supreme Court declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as Constitutionally valid.
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-09-26T12:14:03+0530

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as Constitutionally valid.

The top court's five-judge Constitution bench said Aadhaar means unique and it is better to be unique than being best. The first of the three judgements was pronounced by Justice A K Sikri.

Below are the top quotes from the Supreme Court

  • It is better to be unique than being best; Aadhaar means Unique
  • Attack on Aadhaar by petitioners is based on violation of rights, will lead to a surveillance State
  • SC says there has been minimal demographic and biometric data collected by UIDAI for Aadhaar enrolment
  • There is no possibility of obtaining a duplicate Aadhaar card
  • Unique identification proof also empowers and gives identity to marginalised sections of society
  • The concept of human dignity has been enlarged in the judgement
  • There is sufficient defence mechanism for authentication in Aadhaar scheme
  • Robust data protection regime has to be brought in place as early as possible
  • Education has taken us from thumb impression to signature, now technology has taken us from signature to thumb impression

 

