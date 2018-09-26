Aadhaar Gives Identity To Marginalised Sections Of Society: Top Quotes By SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as Constitutionally valid.
The top court's five-judge Constitution bench said Aadhaar means unique and it is better to be unique than being best. The first of the three judgements was pronounced by Justice A K Sikri.
Below are the top quotes from the Supreme Court
- It is better to be unique than being best; Aadhaar means Unique
- Attack on Aadhaar by petitioners is based on violation of rights, will lead to a surveillance State
- SC says there has been minimal demographic and biometric data collected by UIDAI for Aadhaar enrolment
- There is no possibility of obtaining a duplicate Aadhaar card
- Unique identification proof also empowers and gives identity to marginalised sections of society
- The concept of human dignity has been enlarged in the judgement
- There is sufficient defence mechanism for authentication in Aadhaar scheme
- Robust data protection regime has to be brought in place as early as possible
- Education has taken us from thumb impression to signature, now technology has taken us from signature to thumb impression
