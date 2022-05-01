Telangana records 32 new COVID-19 cases

No new deaths due to the infection were reported, and the total coronavirus fatalities stood at 4,111, it said. Hyderabad recorded the highest number with 24 cases. Seventeen people recovered from the infection, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 7,87,598.

The active cases stood at 335, the bulletin said. Nine thousand one hundred sixty-five samples were tested, and the number examined to date was 3,46,44,052. The case fatality rate was 0.51 percent, and the recovery rate was 99.44 percent