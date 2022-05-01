Sunday, May 01, 2022
Telangana records 32 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana on Sunday recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the State to 7,92,044 so far, a bulletin said.

Updated: 01 May 2022 9:12 pm

No new deaths due to the infection were reported, and the total coronavirus fatalities stood at 4,111, it said. Hyderabad recorded the highest number with 24 cases. Seventeen people recovered from the infection, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 7,87,598.

The active cases stood at 335, the bulletin said. Nine thousand one hundred sixty-five samples were tested, and the number examined to date was 3,46,44,052. The case fatality rate was 0.51 percent, and the recovery rate was 99.44 percent

