Suvendu Writes To Amit Shah Expressing Concern Over Law And Order In Bengal, TMC Hits Back

Adhikari, also the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, said the state has turned into a "stockpile of explosives", and "crude bomb production has become a booming cottage industry".

Suvendu Adhikari writes a letter to Amit Shah Twitter

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 9:16 pm

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing concern over the "worsening" law and order situation in West Bengal and demanded NIA investigation into the recent crude bomb blasts in some parts of the state. 

Adhikari, also the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, said the state has turned into a "stockpile of explosives", and "crude bomb production has become a booming cottage industry".

"The quantum of explosives - 28,000 kgs of ammonium nitrate and 81,000 pieces of detonators recovered last week at Birbhum - are enough to blow up an entire town. I have written to Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah ji, requesting him to initiate @NIA_India investigation into the matters," Adhikari wrote on Twitter.

Later, the BJP leader told reporters that the state administration is trying to sweep the matter under the carpet.

"The state government, instead of punishing the culprits, is trying to brush the matter under the carpet. There are reports that the NIA is already looking into the incidents. I have requested Amit Shah Ji to widen the ambit of the NIA investigation," he said.

Adhikari claimed that such activities mainly occur in districts bordering Bangladesh, like Malda and Murshidabad.

"Today, a TMC worker died in a crude bomb blast in Domkol in Murshidabad district. There are reports that they are making such explosives. The police will not investigate it properly and will try to hush up the matter. The law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state ," he said.

Reacting to his letter, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the local police have started investigating into it.

"Suvendu Adhikari can write as many letters as he wants to. But the fact is that the police are already investigating the matter. And the law and order situation in West Bengal is much better than other parts of the country, especially BJP-ruled states," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

