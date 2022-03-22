Sonia Gandhi Meets Congress G-23 Leaders Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari

Continuing her outreach to the Congress party's "Group of 23", party president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met members of the group, including Deputy Leader of Congress in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari.

This meeting has come within days of her meeting with Ghulam Nabi Azad and her son Rahul's meeting with Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Both Azad and Hooda are members of G-23, which is a group of senior but disgruntled and dissenting party leaders who have advocated an overhaul of the Congress party.

It is expected that Sonia will meet other leaders of the G-23 as well in the coming days.

Azad, on the other hand, is learnt to have met some other leaders of the grouping.

Sources told PTI that the Congress leadership is open to suggestions from the G-23 and have reached out to them in a bid to resolve the differences within and work out a resolution to strengthen the party.

In a meeting of the group last week, the G-23 had said in a statement that "the only way forward for the Congress is to adopt a model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels".

With PTI inputs