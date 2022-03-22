Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Sonia Gandhi Meets Congress G-23 Leaders Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari

Sonia's meeting with Sharma and Tewari has come within days of her meeting with Ghulam Nabi Azad and her son Rahul's meeting Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Sonia Gandhi Meets Congress G-23 Leaders Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari
Sonia Gandhi File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 3:03 pm

Continuing her outreach to the Congress party's "Group of 23", party president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met members of the group, including Deputy Leader of Congress in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari.

This meeting has come within days of her meeting with Ghulam Nabi Azad and her son Rahul's meeting with Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Both Azad and Hooda are members of G-23, which is a group of senior but disgruntled and dissenting party leaders who have advocated an overhaul of the Congress party.  

It is expected that Sonia will meet other leaders of the G-23 as well in the coming days.

Related stories

Can Congress Exist Without Its Most Identifiable Symbols – The Gandhis?

After G-23 Meeting, Rahul Gandhi Meets Congress Veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Congress Remains The Main Challenger To BJP But Nehru-Gandhi Brand Has Lost Its Sheen

Azad, on the other hand, is learnt to have met some other leaders of the grouping.

Sources told PTI that the Congress leadership is open to suggestions from the G-23 and have reached out to them in a bid to resolve the differences within and work out a resolution to strengthen the party.

In a meeting of the group last week, the G-23 had said in a statement that "the only way forward for the Congress is to adopt a model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels".

With PTI inputs

Tags

National Congress Party Indian National Congress (INC) Congress President Sonia Gandhi Anand Sharma Manish Tewari Congress G 23 Rahul Gandhi Ghulam Nabi Azad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

How India Can Enter ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Semifinals

How India Can Enter ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Semifinals