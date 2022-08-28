Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Memes And Musing Over Alternatives: How Social Media Reacted To Noida Twin Towers Demolitions

Noida's Supertech twin towers were demolished on Sunday afternoon, sending huge clouds of dust and leaving an estimated 55-80,000 tonnes of debris.

Demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida in Uttar Pradesh
Demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida in Uttar Pradesh Outlook/Tribhuvan Tiwari

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 3:12 pm

People have reacted to the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida with a mix of emotions, ranging from comedic memes to amazement that so many constructed houses were destroyed instead of being put to some other use. They also raised safety and environmental concerns. 

The Supertech twin towers were demolished on Sunday afternoon. A cloud of dust enveloped the area and neighbouring buildings that had already been evacuated vacated well before the demolition. Both the towers came down within nine seconds. 

People also took to internet to mock the attention the demolition was getting, particularly by news organisations that had reportedly booked rooftops in Noida to film and cover the demolition. 

People have also highlighted that there could have been alternatives to demolition, such as allotting the building to some social use. Journalist Shekhar Gupta said that the Supertech twin towers demolition is "one giant display of judicial power" and "there could be several different, less destructive, wasteful, dangerous and polluting ways" in which the situation could have been dealt with.

Gutpa said in a separate tweet that "one hell of a judicial precedent [has been] set" with the Noida twin towers demolition. 

"All TV channels should send a thank-you note to the judges for conjuring up the grandest of prime time events on what would’ve been just another lazy Sunday afternoon. One hell of a judicial precedent set. Watch out for encores. Kashmir se Kanyakumari tak," said Gupta on Twitter. 

Twitter user Srinath Bhattacharya expressed concern about the safety of the nearby buildings whose residents are understood to be concerned about the dust and debris from the demolished towers. The nearest building is reprotedly within 10 metres of the demolished towers. 

Memes were also shared on Twitter, mocking the demolition exercise and over its safety concerns.

People from nearby buildings have taken to social media to express their concerns. Nearby buildings had been wrapped in protective sheets to shield the buildings from the dust and debris they would be exposed to. Journalist Tavleen Singh Aroor said on Twitter, "I’m anxious, a bit nervous as I live few mtrs away from the Supertech Twin Towers that will be demolished this Sunday."

A user questioned the action taken against the corrupt officers who allowed the illegal towers to be built. The user said: "I dont understand the TV circus on Noida twin tower demolition. Legal or illegal. Seeing a 40 storey building, 915 flats, millions of tonnes of cement, sand, steel and manpower wasted to dust. Where the corrupt officers punished?"

Journalist Shiv Aroor also shared the photo of balconies being covered with protective sheets to guard against the dust cloud.

