Memes And Musing Over Alternatives: How Social Media Reacted To Noida Twin Towers Demolitions

People have reacted to the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida with a mix of emotions, ranging from comedic memes to amazement that so many constructed houses were destroyed instead of being put to some other use. They also raised safety and environmental concerns.

The Supertech twin towers were demolished on Sunday afternoon. A cloud of dust enveloped the area and neighbouring buildings that had already been evacuated vacated well before the demolition. Both the towers came down within nine seconds.

Another twin tower goes down in history. #SupertechTwinTowers in Noida demolished in 9 seconds. pic.twitter.com/QvDnfDIqOP — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) August 28, 2022

People also took to internet to mock the attention the demolition was getting, particularly by news organisations that had reportedly booked rooftops in Noida to film and cover the demolition.

People are calling up their noida friends to book Balcony Seat who live in high rise buildings from where twin towers are visible to see the demolition live. #TwinTowers #NoidaTwinTower — Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) August 27, 2022

Front row seats to the Noida twin tower demolition!! pic.twitter.com/Nh20Tw1MIL — Ramneek @RP (@RamneekPantal) August 28, 2022

People have also highlighted that there could have been alternatives to demolition, such as allotting the building to some social use. Journalist Shekhar Gupta said that the Supertech twin towers demolition is "one giant display of judicial power" and "there could be several different, less destructive, wasteful, dangerous and polluting ways" in which the situation could have been dealt with.

You’re so right. This is one giant display of judicial power. There could be several different, less destructive, wasteful, dangerous and polluting ways of achieving the same end. It only wouldn’t have made headlines. https://t.co/WgjtU7z7Y3 — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) August 27, 2022

Gutpa said in a separate tweet that "one hell of a judicial precedent [has been] set" with the Noida twin towers demolition.

"All TV channels should send a thank-you note to the judges for conjuring up the grandest of prime time events on what would’ve been just another lazy Sunday afternoon. One hell of a judicial precedent set. Watch out for encores. Kashmir se Kanyakumari tak," said Gupta on Twitter.

While there is this sense of euphoria about the demolition of the #TwinTowers in Noida today, spare a thought for the residents of this Tower(closest proximity to the #TwinTowers ) who have evacuated their respective homes & must be praying now. #NoidaTowerDemolition pic.twitter.com/vKIttx4xKw — Srinath Bhattacharya 🇮🇳 (@srinathjib) August 28, 2022

Twitter user Srinath Bhattacharya expressed concern about the safety of the nearby buildings whose residents are understood to be concerned about the dust and debris from the demolished towers. The nearest building is reprotedly within 10 metres of the demolished towers.

Memes were also shared on Twitter, mocking the demolition exercise and over its safety concerns.

People from nearby buildings have taken to social media to express their concerns. Nearby buildings had been wrapped in protective sheets to shield the buildings from the dust and debris they would be exposed to. Journalist Tavleen Singh Aroor said on Twitter, "I’m anxious, a bit nervous as I live few mtrs away from the Supertech Twin Towers that will be demolished this Sunday."

I’m anxious, a bit nervous as I live few mtrs away from the Supertech Twin Towers that will be demolished this Sunday.

Watch my report to see the closest view you’ve seen yet.#SupertechTwinTowers #NoidaTwinTowers pic.twitter.com/FKVldvvubM — Tavleen Singh Aroor (@Tavysingh) August 25, 2022

A user questioned the action taken against the corrupt officers who allowed the illegal towers to be built. The user said: "I dont understand the TV circus on Noida twin tower demolition. Legal or illegal. Seeing a 40 storey building, 915 flats, millions of tonnes of cement, sand, steel and manpower wasted to dust. Where the corrupt officers punished?"

Noida Twin Towers demolition coverage is getting more TRP than India Vs Pakistan cricket match on the same day.. ye din bhi dekhna baaki reh gaya tha.. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 28, 2022

Journalist Shiv Aroor also shared the photo of balconies being covered with protective sheets to guard against the dust cloud.