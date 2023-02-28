Maharashtra Reports 35 Covid-19 Cases

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 35 new coronavirus infections which took the tally of cases in the state to 81,37,630, a health department report said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421 with zero fresh fatalities being reported.

Mumbai circle reported the highest 15 new COVID-19 cases followed by 12 in Pune circle, four in Akola circle and two each from Kolhapur and Latur circles.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 79,89,016 with 22 patients recovering since previous evening.

Maharashtra has 193 active COVID-19 cases. The highest 69 active cases are in Pune district, followed by 45 in Mumbai and 26 cases in Thane district.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 98.17 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases : 81,37,630; New cases: 35; Death toll 1,48,421 (no change) ; Total recoveries 79,89,016 ; Active cases 193; Total tests: 8,64,30,036.

