Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Jain Inaugurates Advanced Equipment At LNJP Hospital For Detecting Urinary Issues In Children

The minister took to Twitter to announce the inauguration of a "first-of-its-kind video-urodynamic system" at the largest facility of the Delhi government. 

Jain Inaugurates Advanced Equipment At LNJP Hospital For Detecting Urinary Issues In Children
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 6:42 pm

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday inaugurated hi-tech medical equipment at LNJP Hospital that can detect urinary bladder problems through a camera and thus help children with urological and gastrointestinal diseases.


The minister took to Twitter to announce the inauguration of a "first-of-its-kind video-urodynamic system" at the largest facility of the Delhi government. 


"This advanced equipment can detect urinary bladder problems through a camera and thus help children with urological & gastrointestinal diseases. It is further equipped to provide therapy as well," he tweeted.

Related stories

Andaman & Nicobar Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases

No Fresh COVID-19 Case In Arunachal Pradesh

SheReal Celebrates The Power Of Women Through Its Web3.0 Platform


The first case of Covid-19 in Delhi was reported in March 2020, and since then the LNJP Hospital, the largest facility of the city government has been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic in the national capital, having treated domestic patients as well as those from foreign countries in three successive waves, the last being fuelled by the Omicron variant.


Jain recently had tweeted that for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, LNJP Hospital did not have a single patient of coronavirus admitted at the facility, and all such patients had been discharged. One of the significant hospitals in Delhi, built during the British era, is located in central Delhi and has 2,000 beds. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Health Ministry Delhi Health Minister Delhi Health Department LNJP Hospital Medical Equipments Satyendar Jain Pharmaceuticals: Drugs & Medicines Doctors Hospitals / Clinics New Delhi Delhi Delhi - NCR
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Adil Hussain Gets Trolled Over Tweet On 'The Kashmir Files'

Adil Hussain Gets Trolled Over Tweet On 'The Kashmir Files'

SA Vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh Eye Historic Series Win

SA Vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh Eye Historic Series Win