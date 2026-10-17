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In Photos | Fire Damages Ancient Wooden Ma Bhagwati Temple In Bageshwar, Uttarakhand

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Smoke rises from the ancient Ma Bhagwati temple in Badiyakot, Bageshwar district, after a fire broke out on Friday, October 16. The wooden shrine, dedicated to Goddess Bhagwati, suffered damage, leaving parts of the temple premises affected by the blaze. Firefighters later inspected the site as the damage became visible. The incident occurred at a temple known for its religious significance in the region. The cause of the fire has not been established in the details provided.

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Premises of the Ma Bhagwati temple, an ancient wooden temple dedicated to Goddess Bhagwati, are seen damaged after a fire, at Badiyakot area in Bageshwar district, Uttarakhand, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Premises of the Ma Bhagwati temple, an ancient wooden temple dedicated to Goddess Bhagwati, are seen damaged after a fire, at Badiyakot area in Bageshwar district, Uttarakhand, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: Handout via PTI
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Firemen inspect the area after a fire broke out at the Ma Bhagwati temple, an ancient wooden temple dedicated to Goddess Bhagwati, at Badiyakot area in Bageshwar district, Uttarakhand, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Premises of the Ma Bhagwati temple, an ancient wooden temple dedicated to Goddess Bhagwati, are seen damaged after a fire, at Badiyakot area in Bageshwar district, Uttarakhand, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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