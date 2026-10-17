In Photos | Fire Damages Ancient Wooden Ma Bhagwati Temple In Bageshwar, Uttarakhand

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 17 October 2026 1:56 pm

Smoke rises from the ancient Ma Bhagwati temple in Badiyakot, Bageshwar district, after a fire broke out on Friday, October 16. The wooden shrine, dedicated to Goddess Bhagwati, suffered damage, leaving parts of the temple premises affected by the blaze. Firefighters later inspected the site as the damage became visible. The incident occurred at a temple known for its religious significance in the region. The cause of the fire has not been established in the details provided.