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Hyderabad Airport's X Account Hacked, Recovered Quickly

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Hyderabad Airport X Account Briefly Hacked and Swiftly Restored

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Hyderabad Airport
Hyderabad Airport | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Official X account of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad was hacked and briefly used to post cryptocurrency promotions.

  • The airport's IT team quickly detected the security breach and swiftly restored access to the account.

  • Authorities lodged a formal complaint with the city cyber security police following the incident.

The official X account of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here was hacked on Monday and subsequently recovered.

The IT team immediately detected the compromise, initiated measures and recovered the account, GMR Hyderabad International Airport sources said.

A complaint has been lodged with the city cyber security police, they said.

"We have robust IT and security processes and our team was able to retrieve it immediately. A complaint was lodged with the X platform. All Standard Operating Procedures were followed," the sources added.

Posts promoting a cryptocurrency-related rewards programme reportedly appeared when the account was compromised.

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