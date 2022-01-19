Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Bomb Scare In Delhi Ahead Of Republic Day Celebrations

Bomb Scare: Two unattended bags were found near metro pilar number 59, block-15, Trilokpuri in east Delhi on Wednesday.

Representational Image - PTI

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 4:03 pm

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, two unattended bags were found on Wednesday in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area, officials said. 

According to fire officials, they received a call at 1 pm regarding the bags near metro pilar number 59, block-15, Trilokpuri. 

The whole area has been condorned off by the police. As per latest reports, bomb disposal squad of the Delhi police and senior officials have also reached the spot to assess the situation.

Last week, an improvised explosive device (IED) stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market.

The explosive was kept in an iron box and concealed in the black coloured backpack. The IED was later destroyed by using a controlled explosion technique after it was lowered into a deep pit located in the area. 
 

National Bomb Sacre Trilokpuri Unattended Bag
