Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam To Contribute Rs 100 Crore For NEDFI’s Micro-Lending Scheme: Assam CM

The Chief Minister inaugurated five initiatives to mark NEDFI's 27th anniversary, and these include a NEDFI haat website, training programmes for Agniveer applicants and mobile apps for advancing growth in the northeast.

undefined
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa announced that his government will contribute Rs 100 crore to North Eastern Development and Finance Corporation's PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 8:23 am

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that his government will contribute Rs 100 crore to North Eastern Development and Finance Corporation's (NEDFI) micro-lending scheme for entrepreneurship development in the state.

The Chief Minister inaugurated five initiatives to mark NEDFI's 27th anniversary, and these include a NEDFI haat website, training programmes for Agniveer applicants and mobile apps for advancing growth in the northeast.

“I am sure these initiatives will help in entrepreneurship development and capacity building. Our government seeks to emphasise on start-ups, cluster and enterprise development,” Sarma said. 

Related stories

Assam CM's Directive To Make Elaborate Arrangements For 75th I-Day

Haven't Levelled Charges Against Assam CM; Narrated Info Gathered From Colleagues To Police: Jharkhand MLA

‘Tourists Are Welcome’: Assam CM Himanta On Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Camping In Guwahati

NEDFI will also train around 100 Agniveer aspirants, with the support of Indian Army, as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), he said. 

NEDFI is a public financial Institution, set up under the Companies Act, and its management is entrusted upon a board of directors comprising representatives from shareholder institutions, DoNER ministry, state governments and eminent persons from the northeast and outside having wide experience in industry, economics, finance and management. 

NEDFI provides financial assistance to micro, small, medium and large enterprises for setting up industrial, infrastructure and agro-allied projects in northeast India.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Urfi Javed Rushed To The Hospital For Neglecting Her Health

Urfi Javed Rushed To The Hospital For Neglecting Her Health

Kendall Jenner's Pantless Pic On Beau Devin Booker's Lap Goes Viral

Kendall Jenner's Pantless Pic On Beau Devin Booker's Lap Goes Viral