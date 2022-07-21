Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Assam Adds 830 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since February 3

Assam logged 830 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since February 3, pushing the tally to 7,32,492, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.    

Covid-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 12:31 pm

During the last 24 hours, two persons died due to the infection - one in Jorhat and Nalbari - it said. The death toll stands at 8,008. 

The state's positivity rate rose to 10.85 percent, as 7,651 samples were tested on Wednesday. On February 3, it reported 1,019 new cases out of 33,489 samples that were tested.

Assam now has 5,243 active cases, while a total of 7,19,241 people have recovered from the disease so far, the NHM said.  

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 37 new cases, followed by Baksa (84), Sonitpur (71), and Dibrugarh (57).

Altogether, 4,74,99,631 vaccines have been administered in the state until Wednesday, the NHM added.

(inputs from PTI)

