4 Controversial MPs Left Out Of BJP's First List Of Candidates

In a significant shake-up ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its first list of candidates, introducing 195 names while replacing 33 sitting MPs. The move sends a clear signal, with the exclusion of several notable figures known for their controversial remarks:
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur: Alok Sharma steps into the fray for Bhopal, replacing the controversial Sadhvi Pragya Thakur. Her past comments, including those on Hemant Karkare and admiration for Nathuram Godse, had sparked widespread condemnation, even from within the party.
Ramesh Bidhuri: BJP's MP Ramesh Bidhuri, recently embroiled in a parliamentary controversy with derogatory remarks aimed at MP Danish Ali, has been replaced. The videos of his comments went viral on social media, leading to a show cause notice from BJP president JP Nadda.
Parvesh Verma: Kamaljeet Sehrawat takes the reins for the West Delhi constituency, ousting Parvesh Verma. Verma had faced party condemnation for advocating an "economic boycott" without explicitly naming any particular community.
Jayant Sinha: Hazaribag MLA Manish Jaiswal emerges as the replacement for sitting MP Jayant Sinha. Sinha, linked to the controversy over supporting individuals accused of lynching a meat trader, has now been relieved from direct electoral duties.