US' New $275 Million Package For Kyiv; Putin Allegedly Ready For Ceasefire | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War

As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, the United States has approved a new $275 million security package for Kyiv, refilling its depleting arms bank. Furthermore, reports have revealed that Russian President Putin is ready for a ceasefire with Ukraine.

As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, the United States has approved a new $275 million security package for Kyiv. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the security package on Friday and stated that this would include ammunition, artillery rounds, and precision aerial munitions for Ukraine's fight against Russia.

Meanwhile, new reports have stated that Putin is allegedly ready for a ceasefire with Ukraine and does not wish for the "eternal war" to continue.

Russia-Ukraine War | Latest Developments

  • With its 275 million dollar package to Ukraine, the US has once again pledged its unconditional support for Kyiv's fight against Moscow. The security and military package comes after Russia intensified its attacks in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

  • As per top diplomat Blinken, this multi million dollar package will contain "ammunition for HIMARS; 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; precision aerial munitions; small arms and additional rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades; demolitions munitions; anti-armor mines; tactical vehicles; body armor, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment; and spare parts, maintenance, and other equipment".

  • Meanwhile, a Reuters report has claimed that Blinken is reportedly ready for a ceasefire in the Russo-Ukraine war. Sources close to the Kremlin have told the news agency that while Putin can fight for as long as he wants, he is also ready for a ceasefire between the two countries.

  • With the surprise cabinet reshuffle, experts saw a possible integration of war efforts with the Russian Economy. However, Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that Moscow does not wish to see an "eternal war"

  • Ukraine was set to conduct fresh presidential elections in 2024. However, due to the ongoing war with Russia, the Ukrainian government enacted martial law. As tensions rise between Kyiv and Moscow, five-time Russian President Putin has stated the Zelenskyy no longer has any legitimacy as his term as president nears its expiration date.

  • Putin added that Zelenskyy's expired term would pose as a legal obstacle if both countries were to sit down for peace talks.

The Russia-Ukraine war began on February 24, 2022 after Moscow launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine to "demilitarise and denazify" the Eastern European country. The 2022 invasion was seen as an escalation of the ongoing conflict between the two countries since 2014.

