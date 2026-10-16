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In Photos | California Wildfires Rage Through Malibu Hills As Crews Fight Flames From Ground And Air

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The Bryson Fire casts an orange glow across the Malibu hills, where firefighters line up along the slopes and make a stand against the advancing flames. Hot spots burn across the hillside, while the fire illuminates a ridge as crews work to contain the blaze. In Azusa, the Peak Fire is being tackled from the air, with tanker aircraft dropping fire retardant and helicopters releasing water over the burning areas. Ground crews and aerial teams are working to contain the two wildfires across Southern California.

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Bryson fire in Malibu
Hot spots glow across a hillside during the Bryson Fire in Malibu, California. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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High wind gusts Southern California
Fire crews line up while battling the Bryson Fire on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, in Malibu, California. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Red Flag Warning California
Crews make a stand in front of the Bryson Fire on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, in Malibu, California. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Santa Ana winds Southern California
Crews make a stand in front of the Bryson Fire on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, in Malibu, California. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Malibu fire evacuation updates
The Bryson Fire illuminates a ridge top on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, in Malibu, California. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Southern California brush fires
Crews make a stand in front of the Bryson Fire on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, in Malibu, California. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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California wildfires October 2026
A tanker drops retardant on the Peak Fire Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, in Azusa, California. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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California Wildfires
Water is dropped on the Peak Fire by helicopter on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, in Azusa, California. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong

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