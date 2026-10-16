In Photos | California Wildfires Rage Through Malibu Hills As Crews Fight Flames From Ground And Air

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 16 October 2026 3:32 pm

The Bryson Fire casts an orange glow across the Malibu hills, where firefighters line up along the slopes and make a stand against the advancing flames. Hot spots burn across the hillside, while the fire illuminates a ridge as crews work to contain the blaze. In Azusa, the Peak Fire is being tackled from the air, with tanker aircraft dropping fire retardant and helicopters releasing water over the burning areas. Ground crews and aerial teams are working to contain the two wildfires across Southern California.