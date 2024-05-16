Hub4Business

Revolutionary Cloud-Based Model Enhances Fraud Detection In Banking

Sridhar Madasamy, a postgraduate from IIT Kharagpur, India, with abundant experience in the U.S. IT industry, introduces a groundbreaking approach to detecting fraudulent activities in banking in his paper titled "Adaptive Fraud Detection in Banking Using Cloud-Based Deep Learning Models."

In the ever-evolving world of financial transactions, the rise of digital payments and online banking has brought both convenience and challenges. One of the most pressing challenges is the increasing incidence of fraud, which has seen a significant rise over the past decades. Sridhar Madasamy addresses this issue head-on in his recent publication in the International Research Journal of Modernization in Engineering, Technology and Science.

Sridhar Madasamy, a postgraduate from IIT Kharagpur, India, with abundant experience in the U.S. IT industry, introduces a groundbreaking approach to detecting fraudulent activities in banking in his paper titled "Adaptive Fraud Detection in Banking Using Cloud-Based Deep Learning Models." Leveraging the power of cloud computing and deep learning, Sridhar's innovative approach aims to bridge the gap with an adaptive, cloud-based system designed to identify and mitigate fraudulent activities effectively.

The Innovative Approach

The proposed system employs a Deep Convolutional Neural Network (DCNN) enhanced by an Artificial Bee Colony (ABC) optimization module.

This sophisticated system begins with a Data Ingestion Layer that collects transactional data from various sources. The data is then cleansed and normalized in the Data Pre-processing Layer before relevant features are extracted in the Feature Engineering and Selection Module. The DCNN and ABC modules work together to detect anomalies indicative of fraud.

One of the standout features of this system is its Reporting and Alerting component, which provides real-time insights and alerts to banking authorities, ensuring prompt action against suspicious activities.

Robust Cloud Infrastructure

The innovative PMPC (Privacy Message Preserving Controlling) design is a key aspect of Sridhar's model. It ensures that privacy is maintained while efficiently handling client transactions. The PMPC system operates in three layers: remote cloud, local cloud, and node layer. This multi-layer approach enhances load balancing and secure data transmission, making it robust against various types of fraud.

The system's ability to synchronize local and remote clouds through key management and buffering mechanisms ensures that even the most subtle fraudulent activities are detected and mitigated.

Future Implications

Sridhar's research not only addresses the current limitations in fraud detection but also sets the stage for future advancements. By integrating advanced machine learning techniques with cloud computing, the system offers a scalable and efficient solution to financial fraud. This is particularly crucial as the global market continues to expand, increasing the volume and complexity of transactions.

In conclusion, Sridhar’s cloud-based deep learning model represents a significant advancement in the fight against financial fraud. Its adaptive, scalable, and privacy-preserving features make it a promising tool for financial institutions worldwide. As the model continues to evolve, it is poised to become an indispensable asset in securing financial transactions in the digital age.

For more detailed insights, readers can access the full paper in the March 2024 issue of the International Research Journal of Modernization in Engineering, Technology and Science.

