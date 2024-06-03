Hub4Business

Dhir & Dhir Associates Unveils 4th Edition Of India's Ground-Breaking Virtual Legal Marathon

Dhir & Dhir Associates is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated fourth edition of India's pioneering Virtual Legal Marathon, an exceptional 24-hour Research Lab meticulously designed to delve into the realms of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG)

Dhir & Dhir Associates is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated fourth edition of India's pioneering Virtual Legal Marathon, an exceptional 24-hour Research Lab meticulously designed to delve into the realms of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG).

This event is officially registered with UNEP- United Nations Environment Programme to celebrate World Environment Day 2024.This captivating event will unfold on June 3rd, 2024, with a grand inaugural ceremony and culminate triumphantly on June 6th, 2024.

Renowned as a distinguished full-service law firm, Dhir & Dhir Associates has exemplified its commitment to ESG by establishing India's first dedicated ESG Practice Desk. Its unwavering dedication is showcased through a diverse range of ESG initiatives thoughtfully crafted to engage stakeholders across India.

The inaugural ceremony, scheduled for June 3rd from 4 PM to 5 PM, will be graced by revered industry experts and passionate environmentalists.

Among the esteemed guests are Ms. Mardi McBrien, Chief of Strategic & Capacity Building at the IFRS Foundation; Mr. Somnath Singh, Deputy Director at the United Nations Global Compact Network India (UN GC India); and Mr. Priyavrata Mafatlal, Vice Chairman at Arvind Mafatlal Group & Managing Director at Mafatlal Industries Limited.

Their presence will significantly enrich the event, contributing to the advancement of ESG knowledge and awareness. Adding to the event's significance, Alok Dhir, Managing Partner of Dhir & Dhir Associates, will deliver a special address, sharing profound insights and highlighting the importance of the occasion. Sonal Verma, Partner - ESG at Dhir & Dhir Associates, will expertly moderate the proceedings, ensuring a dynamic and engaging ceremony that will captivate the audience.

This year, the event embarks upon being Net Zero. Though being a virtual event, carbon footprints still have to be factored. Through its Net Zero Partner – Grow Billion Trees, a small forest with geotags is being set up in Maharashtra .

The Virtual Legal Marathon has garnered the overwhelming interest of 1929 students from more than 100+ law colleges nationwide. From this impressive pool, 100 students have been selected in the exhilarating 24-hour marathon. Among them, 30 exceptional individuals will earn well-deserved recognition for their outstanding research submissions, receiving prestigious certificates of achievement. The central theme of this year's marathon is UNEP's Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience.

The ceremony will be a captivating prelude, laying the foundation and roadmap for the upcoming 24-hour Research Lab. This immersive experience will encompass diverse research activities, including Case Laws Indexing, UN SDGs - Best Practices, Company Reviews, and Article Writing. Spearheading this remarkable endeavour, Sonal Verma will provide invaluable guidance and mentorship throughout the marathon, supported by a dedicated team of experts. Their collective expertise will ensure a stimulating and rewarding research journey for all participants.

We cordially invite you to join us for this enlightening and impactful event. Your presence will significantly enrich the experience for all involved and advance ESG knowledge and awareness.

