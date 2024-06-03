Dhir & Dhir Associates Unveils 4th Edition of India's Ground-breaking Virtual Legal Marathon

The Virtual Legal Marathon has garnered the overwhelming interest of 1929 students from more than 100+ law colleges nationwide. From this impressive pool, 100 students have been selected in the exhilarating 24-hour marathon. Among them, 30 exceptional individuals will earn well-deserved recognition for their outstanding research submissions, receiving prestigious certificates of achievement. The central theme of this year's marathon is UNEP's Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience.