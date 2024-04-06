Insights from Leading Health Experts on World Health Day 2024

World Health Day, with the theme "My Health, My Right," highlights the fundamental right to health for everyone, everywhere. This year, we spotlight the preventable tragedy of cervical cancer. Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and treatable forms of cancer, yet it claims hundreds of thousands of lives annually, especially in low-income countries where access to screening and vaccines is limited. Every woman has the right to protect herself against this disease. Cervical cancer vaccines are safe, effective, and can save lives. By advocating for accessible vaccination programs and regular screenings, we can empower women to take charge of their health and prevent unnecessary suffering. Let's unite on World Health Day to ensure that every woman, regardless of her background or location, has the right to a healthy future. Together, we can spread awareness, improve access to vaccines, and ultimately, save lives. My Health, My Right. Let's make it a reality for all.