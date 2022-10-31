Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Workers Flee Apple’s Largest iPhone Factory In China Amid Covid-19 Curbs

The workers were reportedly forced under a lockdown in the Foxconn factory after a Covid outbreak

Iphone

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 8:39 pm

Workers in Apple's largest iPhone assembly factory in China are scaling fence and fleeing amid a Covid-19 outbreak in Zhengzhou and the country’s stringent zero-Covid policy.

Workers at the plant fear lockdown following the detection of over 150 Covid cases in the Henan province of China. The workers were reportedly forced under a lockdown in the Foxconn factory after a Covid outbreak.

Foxconn has about 200,000 workers at its Zhengzhou complex and has not disclosed the number of infected workers, but said on Sunday that it would not stop workers from leaving.

In a statement released on Thursday, Foxconn said that only "a small number of employees" had been affected and production on the Zhengzhou campus remained "relatively stable". 

As per media reports, Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, reported 167 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the past seven days.

Late on Saturday, cities near Zhengzhou, urged Foxconn workers to report to local authorities in advance before heading home, travel “point-to-point” in pre-arranged vehicles, and quarantine on arrival. 

With more than 95 per cent of iPhones made in China, the manufacturing disruptions reflect investor concerns about Apple's supply chain risk in various parts of the world, including India, which is already seeing a shortage of iPhone 14 in the market. 
Even though Apple has sought to diversify its supply chain, including starting to assemble iPhone 14 in India, the company still relies massively on China for most of its iPhone production.

iPhones production could fall 30%

Related stories

Union Minister Speaks To Apple After Reports Of iPhone 14 Pro Running Out Of Stock

iPhone Assembler Foxconn Wants To Make Tesla, Eyes 5% Of EV Manufacturing By 2025

Apple To Push 5G Software Updates To iPhone Users In December

Amid China’s zero-Covid policy which includes constant lockdowns, quarantines, and widespread testing 

Reuters reported the production of Apple iPhones could dip by as much as 30% next month due to tightening Covid-19 curbs in China. 

Foxconn is Apple's biggest iPhone maker and it is responsible for producing 70% of iPhone shipments globally. This factory generates 45% of the Taiwanese firm's revenue, as per Taipei-based Fubon Research.

Tags

Business National COVID-19 Coronavirus Foxconn Apple IPhones
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes