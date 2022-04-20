US Secret Service Seizes $102 Million In Crypto; Accenture Onboards Employees Using Metaverse

The United States Secret Service has reportedly seized $102 million in cryptocurrencies from criminals in connection with fraud-related investigations, including a Russian cybercrime syndicate.

In other news, IT major Accenture will onboard about 150,000 new employees using the metaverse and virtual reality technology for the first time. Accenture’s virtual campus on the metaverse is called the Nth floor, and people will meet, collaborate and learn there, reported Tech observer.

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market cap increased by 1.63 per cent to $1.92 trillion at 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was up by 17.3 per cent to $79.77 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $41,377.55, higher by 1.56 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was also trading higher by 1.31 per cent at $3,085.68.

"Bitcoin continues it's recovery from a five-week low, trading above $41,000 currently, alongside US stocks witnessing an uptrend. The market is in the green, and the market leader's recovery phase is intact, within a wide trading range," says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Protecting the next generation of currency: Learn how we are combating the illicit use of #crypto. Read more: https://t.co/mXhkdPuaii https://t.co/B03ingyr40 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) April 19, 2022

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.28 per cent at $0.9439, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 2.41 per cent at $0.7519, Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 1.21 per cent at $421.38, Solana (SOL) was trading with a gain of 6.31 per cent at $108.33, and Polkadot (DOT) was also up by 2.79 per cent at $18.69.

Today’s top gainer was Nurse Cat (NCAT), which was up by 1607.53 per cent at $0.001247. The top loser was SafeDogecoin (SAFEDOGE), which was down by 98.11 per cent at $0.00000005086.



Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.89 per cent at $0.1415. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.03593. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 0.36 per cent at $0.00002516.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 1.91 per cent to trade at $0.0000007881, Floki Inu (FLOKI) also was up by 0.98 per cent at $0.00002844, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) was up by 1.06 per cent at $0.0188.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 0.81 per cent at $19,148.64. Terra (LUNA) was up by 4.2 per cent at $93.81, Avalanche (AVAX) gained 3.2 per cent at $79.61, Uniswap (UNI) was up by 1.39 per cent to trade at $9.42, and Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 8.98 per cent at $181.95.

Latest Update

David Smith, assistant director of investigations, US Secret Service, said, “When you follow a digital currency wallet, it’s not different than an email address that has some correlating identifiers. And once a person and another person make a transaction, and that gets into the blockchain, we have the ability to follow that email address or wallet address, if you will, and trace it through the blockchain,” reported NBC news.