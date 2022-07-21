Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Stock Market Today: Indices Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues

The Sensex was down 102.97 points or at 55294.56, and the Nifty was down 31.90 points at 16488.90

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 9:29 am

The benchmark indices opened marginally down on Thursday as indicated by trends on SGX Nifty and global cues.

The Sensex was down 102.97 points or at 55294.56, and the Nifty was down 31.90 points at 16488.90. 

About 1047 shares have advanced, 586 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.

Related stories

Asian Markets Climb, Tracking Profit-driven Gains On Wall Street

Sensex, Nifty Slip 1% Amid Weak Global Markets

IndusInd Bank, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HIndustan Unilever were the major gainers with up to 3.99 per cent rise.

On the other hand, L&T, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Asian Paints, and Reliance were major losers on the 30-stock index, down up to 1.29 per cent.

The broader markets, however, opened in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.17 per cent higher.

Meanwhile, Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 80.01 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 79.98.

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 4.5 points, or 0.03 per cent, lower at 16,493, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a muted start on Thursday.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Thursday as investors look ahead to the Bank of Japan rate decision. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was about flat. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.3 percent. The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.31 percent, while the Topix index lost 0.38 percent.

U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq booking a 1.6 % gain on positive earnings signals with a wary eye on inflation and more interest rate hikes by the Fed.

Tags

Business National Stock Markets Stock Market Updates Stock Market Stock Markets News Asian Stock Market US Stock Markets
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

Aizen Power Reviews (Scam Or Legit) - Does Aizen Power Works? Safe Ingredients?

Aizen Power Reviews (Scam Or Legit) - Does Aizen Power Works? Safe Ingredients?