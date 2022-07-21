Stock Market Today: Indices Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues

The benchmark indices opened marginally down on Thursday as indicated by trends on SGX Nifty and global cues.

The Sensex was down 102.97 points or at 55294.56, and the Nifty was down 31.90 points at 16488.90.

About 1047 shares have advanced, 586 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HIndustan Unilever were the major gainers with up to 3.99 per cent rise.

On the other hand, L&T, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Asian Paints, and Reliance were major losers on the 30-stock index, down up to 1.29 per cent.

The broader markets, however, opened in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.17 per cent higher.

Meanwhile, Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 80.01 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 79.98.

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 4.5 points, or 0.03 per cent, lower at 16,493, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a muted start on Thursday.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Thursday as investors look ahead to the Bank of Japan rate decision. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was about flat. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.3 percent. The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.31 percent, while the Topix index lost 0.38 percent.

U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq booking a 1.6 % gain on positive earnings signals with a wary eye on inflation and more interest rate hikes by the Fed.