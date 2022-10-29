IIT Ropar To Establish Defence And Security Research Centre

The Indian Institution of Technology at Ropar (IIT-R) will set up a new national research centre dedicated to defence and security research. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding this was signed between IIT-R and the UK-India Business Council (UKIBC) at the recently concluded DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.



The chief aim of the proposed research centre is to encourage research and innovation in the aerospace and defence fields. Its scope would include a vast range of security issues, including internal security, maritime, aerospace, land, space, cybersecurity, and other related areas.

The MoU was signed between IIT-R’s director Professor Rajeev Ahuja and the UKIBC CEO Dickie McCallum. It was done in the presence of Mark Goldsack, Director, Defence and Security Organisation, Department of International Trade, UK.

UKIBC signed the MoU on behalf of the UK’s Aerospace and Defence Industry Group. It is the first joint effort of this nature between IIT-R and UKIBC and will provide encouragement for further collaboration between the signatories.