Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls 6%, Ethereum Down 11%, Crypto Market Cap Below $1 Trillion

Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 6.26 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) was down by 10.99 per cent, while Binance was down by 6.6 per cent. ETH was the most trending and HT was the top gainer among cryptos this morning.

Binance (BNB)
Binance (BNB)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 9:32 am

The global crypto market cap has fallen below the $1 trillion mark with major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance and others trading in the red.

The most trending coin today was Ethereum (ETH) , and the top gainer was Huobi Token (HT).
The global crypto market capitalisation went down by around 6 per cent to $973.08 billion as of 8.40 am. However, the global crypto volume was up by 46.84 per cent to $94.04 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $6.56 billion, or 6.98 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $84.6 billion, or about 89.96 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

Today’s top gainer was Huobi Token (HT), which was up by 7.34 per cent at $5.13. The top loser was Lido DAO (LDO), which was down by 13.41 per cent at $1.73.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin

Bitcoin fell 6.26 per cent to $20,242.72. 

BTC’s price came under pressure sometime after 9.34 am on August 26 and was trading with losses for the entire day.  However, around 6.08 pm, a failed attempt was made to lift up the price of BTC and for a brief moment, the price was in the green zone. But by 8.02 pm, the price was back in the red zone and fell much further than before.

The lowest price for BTC today was $20,183.29 and its trading volume was up by 40.02 per cent at $43,203,797,956.

Ethereum

The price of Ethereum this morning was $1,502.22, which is a loss of 10.99 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Like BTC, ETH too came under heavy selling pressure sometime around 9.39 am on August 26 and its price never recovered. Despite significant buying activity post 7.14 pm, it was not sustainable and hence the price of ETH, although momentarily, rose for about 30 minutes. It came down ultimately below the $1,500 levels.

The lowest price for ETH today was $1,490.66. ETH’s trading volume was up by 82.82 per cent at $27,463,486,533.

Other Altcoins

Solana's (SOL) price was down by 9.31 per cent at $31.84 today.

Ripple (XRP) lost 3.79 per cent at $0.334 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 103.47 per cent at $1,848,893,812.

Cardano (ADA) fell 7.34 per cent to $0.4327. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA increased by 157.84 per cent to $1,360,178,633.

Binance (BNB) was down by 6.6 per cent at $279.83. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 23.39 per cent at $1,222,462,695.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 7.7 per cent at $0.06381. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 32.73 per cent at $631,450,661.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 9.3 per cent at $0.00001255.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 6.86 per cent to $9,058.00. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 1.14 per cent at $72,969,675.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 10.69 per cent at $20.57 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 76.27 per cent at $554,199,446.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 10.09 per cent at $82.04 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by16.88 per cent at $239,287,155.

