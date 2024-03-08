Making Life Spectacular

To make the retail experience better, Priyanka has come up with the concept of ‘unique store design’ which adds to the overall shopping experience for the customers of GKB stores. An example of that is the Gurusaday store in Kolkata, which has the first lens experience zone with a customization of lens tints according to the customers’ preferences for style and functional needs. To lend a personal touch, she is the founder of the ‘Home Service’ vertical, which caters to the customer base who need eye check-ups and has the option of choosing from 20+ branded frames and 100+ different styles in the comfort of their homes.