Making Life Spectacular

The desire to look good, see better, and feel your best is universal. On that note, the optical retail chains across the globe have taken the eyewear segment to the next level, transitioning smoothly from a functional to a fashionable product line. In India, GKB Opticals, a legacy premium retail chain, has been a pioneer in the eyewear industry, keeping pace with global brand trends.
Priyanka Gupta, the thirdgeneration Director of GKB Opticals, ensures that GKB consistently delivers high-quality, stylish, and functional eyewear that meets the diverse needs of its customers. After graduating with a degree in business administration from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California, Priyanka joined the family business. In her capacity as Director of Brands at GKB, she is responsible for the selection of eyewear brands and their allocation to the top stores as per market demand. Not just in the array of product lines, its promotion, and customer-connect, but also as an astute businesswoman, Priyanka is very much in sync with the eyewear industry and the competitive landscape, comprising both organised and unorganised sectors.
Staying Ahead of the Curve
As a professional, she demonstrates a deep understanding of the market, exceptional leadership skills, and a passion to innovate. Identifying emerging trends and consumer preferences have been key areas of focus. Buying events such as ‘Wedding Edit’, which has an exclusive collection of high-end luxury eyewear brands curated for Indian weddings, and private viewing of designer brands for the target customers have been her brainchild. Catering to the aspirations of the fashion-forward gentry, Priyanka collaborates with top-notch fashion houses like Lindberg, Tomford, and DITA to curate a high profile from time to time, inviting loyal customers who have partnered with GKB to establish itself as one of the most sought-after brands in India.
Delight the Customer
To make the retail experience better, Priyanka has come up with the concept of ‘unique store design’ which adds to the overall shopping experience for the customers of GKB stores. An example of that is the Gurusaday store in Kolkata, which has the first lens experience zone with a customization of lens tints according to the customers’ preferences for style and functional needs. To lend a personal touch, she is the founder of the ‘Home Service’ vertical, which caters to the customer base who need eye check-ups and has the option of choosing from 20+ branded frames and 100+ different styles in the comfort of their homes.
The Evolving Eyewear Fashion
Priyanka is driven by a genuine passion to communicate the positive impact that eyewear can have on people’s lives. It is more than just eyewear! “My vision is for the optical industry to transform from a purely need-based industry to an important component of style and self-expression!” Says Priyanka Gupta. With the rise of social media, eyewear has become even more important as a style statement. Influencers as well as celebrities are often seen sporting the latest eyewear trends, from coloured lenses to transparent frames. Priyanka advocates that glasses are more than just a corrective tool; they can be an expression of personal style, a confidence booster, and even a gateway to improved vision and wellbeing.