A Visionary Leader Inspiring The Modern Generation

Message from Dr Mariazeena Johnson, an educationist and a woman of substance, for the youth of today

"Courage and focus are the combination of qualities that I believe will make anyone the best in their chosen field. My success mantra is my CONVICTION; that I believe is good for others. Time is so precious, that we can’t afford to waste it. I believe that courage isn’t something that we act upon instantly, but it is an accumulated component of belief about our capacity; our past experiences and our nature of not to withdraw. This courage when combined with the real thirst for success makes our life inspiring to many others."