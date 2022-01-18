Wrestlers Who Became Succesful Actors In Hollywood

Many of our favourite wrestling stars have made it to Hollywood and that too for many years successfully putting their mark on their blockbuster films. On wrestler and now actor Dave Bautista's 53rd birthday, let us look at some of the big roles played by wrestlers in films.

1. Dave Bautista

The wrestler we remember fondly for his move "Bautista bomb", actor Dave Bautista has now been in Hollywood movies for quite some years. However his fan following started to multiply since he started playing the role of Drax The Destroyer from the 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' (2014), a superhero movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe which was also starring actors Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan.

Actor Dave Bautista in a still from 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' (2014).

2. Randy Savage

The veteran wrestler Randy Savage was seen in the 2002 'Spiderman' starring actor Toby Maguire. This crossover of two worlds, of wrestling and comics was widely loved by fans who flocked to the theatres to watch their favourite superhero face one of the most flambuoyant wrestlers.

Actor Randy Savage in a still from 'Spiderman' (2002).

3. Hulk Hogan

Wrestler Hulk Hogan was one of the most followed wrestlers of his time and a very succesful one as well. He starred in the famous 'Rocky III' (1982) which starred actor Sylvester Stallone and was also directed by the star. In this still from the film we can see the wrestler having lifted the Sylvester stallone in a fight sequence in the ring.

Actor Hulk Hogan in a still from 'Rocky III' (1982).

4. Lenny Montana

Wrestler Lenny Montana starred in a pivotal role of one of the most loved and critically acclaimed films of all time, 'The Godfather' (1972). He played the role of a much feared hitman called Luca Brasi in the film which also starred actor Al Pacino in lead.

Actor Lenny Montana in a still from 'The Godfather' (1972).

5. John Cena

The famous "You can't see me" sensation wrestler John Cena has long been a part of Hollywood movies, but some of his biggest hits have come from recent major films like the superhero movie 'Suicide Squad' (2021) in the role of Peacemaker, the film also stars actor Idris Elba in lead.

Actor John Cena in 'Suicide Squad' (2021).

6. Kurt Angle

It is a lesser known fact that before he joined professional wrestling, Kurt Angle was an Olympic gold medalist as well. He starred in the film 'Warrior' (2011) starring actor Tom Hardy in the lead. In this still from the film we can see him fighting with an opponent as he throws a punch.

Actor Kurt Angle in a still from 'Warrior' (2011).

7. Randy Rousey

One of the most famous female wrestlers in WWE, Randy Rousey starred in the action thriller film 'Mile 22' (2018) with actor Mark Walhberg in the lead.

Actress Randy Rousey in a still from 'Mile 22' (2018).

8. Dwayne Johnson

Known for his action and thriller films, one of the most bankable wrestler turned actors Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He rose to fame with his role as Scorpion in 'The Scorpion King' (2002) and has done multiple blockbusters and big hits. His latest action adventure film 'Red Notice' (2021) has also been very succesful, it also stars actors Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the lead with him.

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a still from 'Red Notice' (2021).

9. Roman Reigns

Wrestler Roman Reigns who had to leave his wrestling career midway because of health concerns featured in the action adventure film 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' (2019) which starred actors Dwayne Johnson and Jason Stathom.

Actor Roman Reigns in a still from 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' (2019).

10. Steve Austin

The wrestler who made all wrestling lovers fall in love with him with his entry and energy in and outside the ring, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has acted in many films as well. Here is a still from his action film 'The Package' (2012) where he played the lead role.