Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Wrestlers Who Became Succesful Actors In Hollywood

We all loved our childhood days trying to imitate our favourite WWF or WWE superstar wrestlers. What took it to the next level was when they entered Hollywood movies and we could see them on the silver screen in larger than life roles.

Wrestlers Who Became Succesful Actors In Hollywood
Dave Bautista -

Trending

Updated: 18 Jan 2022 10:58 pm

Many of our favourite wrestling stars have made it to Hollywood and that too for many years successfully putting their mark on their blockbuster films. On wrestler and now actor Dave Bautista's 53rd birthday, let us look at some of the big roles played by wrestlers in films.

1. Dave Bautista

The wrestler we remember fondly for his move "Bautista bomb", actor Dave Bautista has now been in Hollywood movies for quite some years. However his fan following started to multiply since he started playing the role of Drax The Destroyer from the 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' (2014), a superhero movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe which was also starring actors Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan.

Dave BautistaActor Dave Bautista in a still from 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' (2014).

2. Randy Savage

The veteran wrestler Randy Savage was seen in the 2002 'Spiderman' starring actor Toby Maguire. This crossover of two worlds, of wrestling and comics was widely loved by fans who flocked to the theatres to watch their favourite superhero face one of the most flambuoyant wrestlers.

Randy SavageActor Randy Savage in a still from 'Spiderman' (2002).

3. Hulk Hogan

Wrestler Hulk Hogan was one of the most followed wrestlers of his time and a very succesful one as well. He starred in the famous 'Rocky III' (1982) which starred actor Sylvester Stallone and was also directed by the star. In this still from the film we can see the wrestler having lifted the Sylvester stallone in a fight sequence in the ring.

Hulk HoganActor Hulk Hogan in a still from 'Rocky III' (1982).

4. Lenny Montana

Wrestler Lenny Montana starred in a pivotal role of one of the most loved and critically acclaimed films of all time, 'The Godfather' (1972). He played the role of a much feared hitman called Luca Brasi in the film which also starred actor Al Pacino in lead.

Lenny MontanaActor Lenny Montana in a still from 'The Godfather' (1972).

5. John Cena

The famous "You can't see me" sensation wrestler John Cena has long been a part of Hollywood movies, but some of his biggest hits have come from recent major films like the superhero movie 'Suicide Squad' (2021) in the role of Peacemaker, the film also stars actor Idris Elba in lead.

John CenaActor John Cena in 'Suicide Squad' (2021).

6. Kurt Angle

It is a lesser known fact that before he joined professional wrestling, Kurt Angle was an Olympic gold medalist as well. He starred in the film 'Warrior' (2011) starring actor Tom Hardy in the lead. In this still from the film we can see him fighting with an opponent as he throws a punch.

Kurt Angle Actor Kurt Angle in a still from 'Warrior' (2011).

7. Randy Rousey

One of the most famous female wrestlers in WWE, Randy Rousey starred in the action thriller film 'Mile 22' (2018) with actor Mark Walhberg in the lead.

Randy RouseyActress Randy Rousey in a still from 'Mile 22' (2018).

8. Dwayne Johnson

Known for his action and thriller films, one of the most bankable wrestler turned actors Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He rose to fame with his role as Scorpion in 'The Scorpion King' (2002) and has done multiple blockbusters and big hits. His latest action adventure film 'Red Notice' (2021) has also been very succesful, it also stars actors Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the lead with him.

Dwayne JohnsonActor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a still from 'Red Notice' (2021).

9. Roman Reigns

Wrestler Roman Reigns who had to leave his wrestling career midway because of health concerns featured in the action adventure film 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' (2019) which starred actors Dwayne Johnson and Jason Stathom.

Roman ReignsActor Roman Reigns in a still from 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' (2019).

10. Steve Austin

The wrestler who made all wrestling lovers fall in love with him with his entry and energy in and outside the ring, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has acted in many films as well. Here is a still from his action film 'The Package' (2012) where he played the lead role.

Steve AustinActor Steve Austin in a still from 'The Package' (2012).

Tags

Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Shefali Shah: I Don’t Think I Would Go Back To Television Because I Don’t Enjoy That Kind Of Work

Shefali Shah: I Don’t Think I Would Go Back To Television Because I Don’t Enjoy That Kind Of Work

Aanand L Rai: If Your Success Scares You, What Is Its Use?

Films And Shows Tailor-Made Not For The Love Birds, But The Lonely Hearts

Not Just Dhanush And Rajinikanth, Here Are 5 Celebrity Separations That Shook Tamil Industry

Krushna Abhishek Calls Govinda ‘Bade Miyan’ And Addresses Family Conflict

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 2: Andy Murray Passes First Hurdle; Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova Out

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks with the Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 award winner Robert Lewandowski during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021: Robert Lewandowski Takes Top Honours, Again

Full moon on 'Paush Purnima' in Kolkata. January's full moon is also known as Wolf moon.

Wolf Moon: The First Full Moon of 2022

Soldiers during the rehearsal of the upcoming Republic Day 2022 parade on a cold winter morning at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Soldiers Rehearse For Upcoming Republic Day Parade

Priest Cesar Magana, center, blesses animals and their owners during the feast of St. Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals, in Pamplona, northern Spain.

People Gather At Church In Spain To Have Their Pets Blessed