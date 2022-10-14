Varun Dhawan Sends A Heartfelt Message To 11-Year-Old Zeus Agastya Krishna Banerjee Battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia

Varun Dhawan has been one of the very few actors who has always interacted with his fans without any barriers. He has time and again gone amidst crowds and interacted with his fans one-on-one. So, when a young Zeus Agastya Krishna Banerjee’s mother reached out to Varun Dhawan, he was pumped up not only to meet with him but also try to help the ailing little child in any way possible.

Yes, you read that right! Zeus Agastya Krishna Banerjee, an 11-year-old boy, is battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, and his parents are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that he gets cured and has a healthy and fulfilling life like anyone else. Zeus Agastya Krishna Banerjee met Varun Dhawan when he was 6 years old. This time over, he has received a heartfelt video from the actor. Varun Dhawan wished Zeus lots of strength and send a lot of love towards him. Have a look:

Even to date, Zeus Agastya Krishna Banerjee is unaware of his life-threatening condition, and he has been fighting the disease with all his might.

Varun Dhawan’s message for the little boy is indeed heart-touching and will surely make you go emotional.

Here’s wishing a speedy recovery to Zeus Agastya Krishna Banerjee.