Krushna Abhishek And Kapil Sharma’s Portrayal Of Rivalry Never Affected Their Friendship

Comedian Krushna Abhishek opened up about his equation with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and said that they are still strong together.

Krushna Abhishek is a part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. - Instagram\KrushnaAbhishek

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 1:41 pm

Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek recalls that actor-comedian Kapil Sharma was the first one to call him when the former's father had expired. He acknowledged that the thin line of friendship was always held strong.

Speaking to Indian Express, Abhishek  even mentioned how Sharma is a good friend to him. “We were shown as rivals but that never affected our friendship. I remember he was the first person to call me when my father died. We have both always stood by each other and respected each other. The thin line of friendship was always held strong. And I think that is why we are still strong together. It’s been almost four years that we are on the show and it’s still going strong,”

The comedian further talking about his co-stars said, “We all work for the betterment of the show (The Kapil Sharma Show). If that becomes superhit, we will also be successful. We are all very secure people and if we start bickering about personal footage or who’s getting more lines, the show will fall. And that would bring the end for all of us too.”

Recently Abhishek put out an appreciation post for Sharma on his Instagram handle for the latters upcoming Netflix show 'I'm Not Done Yet'. He praised the show and requested his fans to block the date also adding 'Love you Kapil'.

But back in 2018, Abhishek had told Hindustan Times in an interview , “He left ‘Comedy Circus’ and started his show, which clicked. He was suddenly in the limelight and we were doing Comedy Classes on Life OK. People started telling us that why don’t we do something similar. He is also a writer and that’s his strength. He was everywhere.”

He had further said, “We also wanted to start a big show because of professional rivalry. We came on Colors and he immediately left it. Even Raj Nayak talked about it. Then Bharti and I took over his show. He went to Sony. Preeti (Simoes) signed me once his show got over. Then I signed Drama Company. He exited from Sony. He said that he will return to Sony only when Drama Company finishes. Then he started ‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma’. I wanted that to work because of professional rivalry.” [Sic]

