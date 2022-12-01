Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Karan Vohra Recalls His First Stint On TV By Sharing A Video From 'Koi Aane Ko Hai'

Karan Vohra Recalls His First Stint On TV By Sharing A Video From 'Koi Aane Ko Hai'

'Imlie' fame Karan Vohra recalled his first stint on television by sharing a video from the 2009 supernatural series 'Koi Aane Ko Hai'.

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 6:59 pm

'Imlie' fame Karan Vohra, who is currently seen playing the role of Atharva in the show, recalled his first stint on television by sharing a video from the 2009 supernatural series 'Koi Aane Ko Hai'. He is seen with TV actress Tina Datta in the sequence from the show.

In the video, both of them are seen entering a new house as a couple and Tina raise doubts that she is feeling something unusual about their new house while Karan jokingly tries to horrify her by telling a false story about their new place.

'Koi Aane Ko Hai' was a 2009 supernatural drama co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. It revolves around some supernatural incidents. The show also starred Rashami Desai, Pooja Gor, Leena Jumani, Jaya Bhattacharya, Raj Singh Arora, Prerna Wanvari among others.

Karan later became part of TV shows such as 'Zindagi Ki Mehak', 'Krishna Chali London' and currently, he is part of 'Imlie' starring Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan.

The story of the show 'Imlie' revolves around Imlie (Megha), Chinni(Seerat) and Atharva (Karan) who are going through various ups and downs in their life.

While Imlie is married to Atharva and already in love with him, he is attached to Chinni and she is trying her best to break his marriage with Imlie.

