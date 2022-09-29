Ishita Dutta On Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer ‘Drishyam 2’: Audience Will Love Everything The Film Has To Offer

In 2015, the audience was captivated by ‘Drishyam’ as the late Nishikant Kamat’s murder mystery hooked the audience and left them asking for more. And now the makers finally all set with the second installment.

The sequel, ‘Drishyam 2’, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, is slated to release on November 18, 2022. It features an ensemble cast including Ajay, Tabu, Shriya, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor.

Now Ishita, who received immense love and appreciation from the audience for her role in the film, is really excited for the audience to watch the second installment. She tells us, " I am very excited for 'Drishyam 2'. A lot of my fans and the audience have been asking me about the second installment of the film for a very long time. It's finally here and I am sure the audience will love everything the film has to offer".

She further adds, "I have done films earlier but majority of the audiences remember me for my role in Drishyam. So I am really grateful to be a part of this film".

It's time to say ACTION again!



Bholaa releasing on March 30th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/fGyycOFPIT — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 4, 2022

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. Earlier, in the day, a recall teaser of 'Drishyam 2' was unveiled by Ajay, who has been teasing the audience about details of the sequel.

For those caught unaware, ‘Drishyam’ featured Ajay as Vijay Salgaonkar, a man who makes sure to protect his family at all costs after his daughter accidentally kills a boy who tries to blackmail her. After getting rid of the boy's body, Vijay removes all traces of proof and takes a family trip to Panaji. They then visit an Ashram, watch a film, and eat at a restaurant, to create their alibis.