Dhanush To Star In Two Upcoming Bollywood Films After 'Atrangi Re' Success

Actor Dhanush who made his debut with Anand L Rai's 'Ranjhaana' in 2013, has signed two more Bollywood films of which one is a action based love story directed by Anand L Rai.

Dhanush was last seen in the Bollywood movie 'Atrangi Re'. - Instagram\Dhanush

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 6:14 pm

Actor Dhanush has signed two more Bollywood films after the success of 'Atrangi Re'. The actor will be once again teaming up with director Anand L Rai for his upcoming project in Bollywood. 

The director–actor duo is now collaborating for an action-based love story, which will be produced by Rai under his banner, Colour Yellow Production. “Dhanush and Aanand L Rai have brilliant synergy together. After two runaway successes, the powerhouse actor-director duo are collaborating for an action love story produced by Aanand L Rai’s home banner Colour Yellow," revealed a source as reported by News18.

The source further added, “Dhanush has also signed another big Bollywood film with another celebrated production house. Owing to the massive acclaim he earned for ‘Atrangi Re’, the industry’s biggies are lining up to sign him on."

The actor's upcoming movie ‘Maaran’ got a teaser for the first track from the film. 

Dhanush will also  star in Venky Atluri next, ‘Vaathi’. The actor will also be seen in the American film ‘The Gray Man’. The action thriller has been jointly directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The actor will also be starring in filmmaker Arun Matheswaran’s next.

On the personal front, last week, Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced the news of their separation. They wrote,"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate."

According to Wion news, a source close to the development from Chennai has revealed that, “Rajini Sir has taken his daughter’s break up very badly. He keeps insisting that the separation is temporary. He has been urging his daughter to mend her marriage. And who knows? It just may happen. Families of both Aishwarya and Dhunsh are pressurizing the couple to reconcile.” [Sic]

