12 Years Of Ranveer Singh: 12 Songs Of The Energetic Superstar That Fans Can’t Get Enough Of

Ranveer Singh has single-handedly changed the way we look at Bollywood actors. This heartthrob with his unique fashion sense, vibrant energy and down-to-earth persona has made a special space in people's hearts. Apart from being a brilliant actor, Ranveer Singh is also a fabulous dancer and his multiple hit numbers can prove that.

Here is a list of 12 songs that have ruled the music charts, and Ranveer Singh's amazing dance moves have made them the perfect party numbers.

‘Khalibali’

Khalibali is the famous song from the film Padmaavat. Starring Ranveer Singh, the song Khalibali was the trend of its time. His unique dancing style and terrific look of Ranveer were something to watch out for. Khalibali was one of the pivotal songs of the film which showcased the character of Khilji. His animalistic greed is visible in the song.

‘Tattad Tattad’

Tattad Tattad was the grooviest song of the year from the film "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela”. Ranveer's bare-bodied look in the song and his abs were a treat to watch. His iconic dance moves and the electrifying music were just perfect. Set up in a Gujarati style, the song is not just played during the Navratri Garba season but at every celebration.

‘Malhari’

Malhari is a song from Bajirao Mastani, a traditional song with traditional dhol music and shehnai. The perfectly picturized song showcases Ranveer Singh in the victorious spirit of Peshwa warrior Bajirao dancing with high-octane energy after winning a war. This high-energy song has seen Ranveer acing a traditional dance form. The song was again a superhit chartbuster.

‘Nashe Si Chad Gai’

Nashe Si Chad Gai is a peppy dance number from Befikre. Those sassy moves of Ranveer paired with peppy beats will leave you HIGH on dance. It's a song that celebrates the story of carefree love. A feisty romantic song with alarming dance moves, it was part of every party list, and people still groove to it.

‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’

Ainvayi Ainvayi is the peppiest wedding dance number from Ranveer's debut film Band Baaja Baarat. The song has great energy and is sung by Salim Merchant and Sunidhi Chauhan. The lyrics are catchy and have been a part of every wedding celebration since. The outstanding performance of Ranveer Singh as a typical desi ladka was perfect. The hook step of the song is still part of every dance party.

‘Aankh Maarey’

Aankh Marey from the film Simmba is a perfect massy dance number and Ranveer with his powerhouse energy took it a notch higher. The hook step became all the rage on social media, and everywhere we could just see people matching his steps.

‘Mere Gully Mein’

The song is about the humble beginnings of homegrown rappers from the slum. The song was shot in Mumbai's famous slum area "Dharavi". The song describes the slum and their life in chawls. Ranveer's cool street boy look and rap won people's hearts. This song created a storm on social media and rapping became an obsession among netizens.

‘Apna Time Ayega’

Apna Time Ayega is a high-on-energy song from the film Gully Boy. Ranveer is seen showing off his rapping skills. The video showcases Ranveer's journey from street rapper to becoming a famous artist. Fans were elated to watch Ranveer as this character. The song is still an anthem, and it became a huge hit. The powerful lyrics were so impactful that they struck a chord with people's hearts.

‘Mera Wala Dance’

Mera Wala Dance is an epic dance number from Simmba starring the powerhouse of Bollywood Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The high-octane beats and the catchy lyrics will make you groove immediately.

‘Pehli Baar’

Pehli Baar is a fun-romantic song from Dil Dhadakne Do sung by Sukriti Kakkar and Siddharth Mahadevan. It is a song talking about life and how you should always listen to your heart. You can see Ranveer dancing indoors with Anushka Sharma, grooving to its beats and capturing its chilled-out vibe.

‘Zinda’

Zinda is a song from Lootera. In Amit Trivedi's soothing voice, this song is like the icing on the cake. In this song, Ranveer tries to tie a leaf to a tree to keep hope alive within oneself. Shot in Kashmir, the soothing song and Ranveer's acting are heart-touching.

‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’

Tune Maari Entriyan is a visual treat. The song showcased the traditional Indian cultures and dance forms. This peppy dance number with Ranveer, Priyanka and Arjun created waves on the internet. Ranveer's dance, his energy and the hook step were on another level. This iconic song was a chartbuster for months and people were simply hooked to it.