Won’t Do The Job Of Picking India Coach For Free: Sachin, Ganguly, Laxman to BCCI

Three Indian former cricket greats -- Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman who are part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) -- have demanded remuneration for picking the next national coach.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the trio held their first meeting after the India-Sri Lanka match at the Oval on Thursday and informed BCCI CEO Rahul Johri that they “don’t want their services to be honorary”.

Advertisement opens in new window

However, many in the BCCI believe they shouldn’t be paid.

“This happens to be a BCCI sub-committee, plus one of them happens to be a BCCI member. Since members of various other BCCI committees don’t get paid, CAC can’t be an exception. There was this demand earlier too, but BCCI turned it down,” a BCCI office-bearer told the newspaper.

It has also been learnt that at one of the early meetings in 2015, a CAC member asked the BCCI office-bearer for a contract. But late BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya turned down the request.

“According to him, the BCCI does not traditionally pay its committee members. The members are provided accommodation, daily allowance and a car on days of meetings. This is what is extended to CAC,” said an ex-BCCI office bearer.

The newspaper reported that Johri is likely to pass on the message of the trio to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, which will have to take the final call on this.