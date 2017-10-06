Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko, 20, Clinches Her First Major Title, The French Open

Two days after celebrating her 20th birthday, unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia gave herself – and her country -- another reason, a bigger one, to celebrate – the French Open women’s singles title.

With nothing to lose and everything to gain against third-seeded favourite Simona Halep of Romania, Ostapenko came back from one set down and trailing 0-3 in the second to register a remarkable 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win in one hour and 59 minutes on Philippe-Chatrier Court. She, thus, became the first ever Lativian to become a Grand Slam winner. Remember, Ostapenko is ranked 47th in the world and hadn’t won a single WTA Tour level title before Saturday’s dream triumph.

“I cannot believe I am champion at 20 years old. I love you guys,” Ostapenko, who was playing her eighth Grand Slam, told the spectators after the final. “It's so amazing to be here. I have no words, it is my dream. I'm so happy. I knew Simona was a great player. But I tried to play aggressive and everything turned my way. I fought for every point. I'm glad it finished my way.”

Halep profusely praised her opponent. “She deserved to win, played really well, all the credit. She was hitting very strong. At some point I was like a spectator on court,” she said.

The major turning point for Ostapenko in the match came in the second set, when nothing was going right for her. “I was a little bit nervous but then I felt I have nothing to lose, so I'm just going to enjoy the match and do my best,” she admitted.

And then there was no looking back for Ostapenko as she continued with the thought of ‘nothing to lose’. “I was just trying to go for shots when I could and on match point. And I was just ‘Okay, I have nothing to lose, I'm just going to hit a winner. Or if I miss ‘okay, I have another one’,” she revealed.

Halep told Ostapenko to enjoy the moment. “Jelena, enjoy it, be happy, because you are young like a kid. I have been sick to my stomach with emotions. Maybe I wasn’t ready to win it,” she said.

Halep said Ostapenko deserved to win the title. “She was hitting very strong. At some points I was like a spectator on court. She had only one game. Sometimes [her shots] were two metres out, sometimes they were in the court and I couldn't touch them. She deserved to win,” said the Romanina.

In the men’s singles final, fourth-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain will clash with Swiss Stan Wawrinka, the third seed, on Sunday.